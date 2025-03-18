Tech company unveils giant drones that could transform how we power our homes — here's how they work

Wind power has incredible potential for fostering a more sustainable future, but it's still quite expensive. However, a North Carolina-based company called Windlift is looking to change that. It's doing so by reimagining what wind generators look like altogether.

When you picture how wind energy is created, you're most likely envisioning gigantic wind turbines that look like modernized windmills since that's the current standard. However, Windlift's vision for wind energy looks decidedly different.

The company is using giant tethered drones that fly in figure-eight patterns to generate energy. By swooping around in figure eights, these drones can generate 30 kilowatt-hours worth of electricity through their rotors per swoop, which can potentially power the average American home for a day.

As amazing as those numbers may be, they're not the most exciting aspect of Windlift's technology.

The initial cost of an average onshore wind turbine is around $2-$4 million, while offshore turbines can cost in the tens of millions. While they have declined in recent years, these numbers are one of wind energy's biggest obstacles.

There are other efforts underway to cut the cost of wind power, but few, if any, can match what Windlift is looking to offer. They estimate that their wind energy generation will cost around 80% less than current methods. Material costs are estimated to be up to 95% less expensive, as well.

Another amazing aspect of Windlift's technology is that it's portable. If you've ever seen a wind turbine up close, you'd know that those things aren't moving anywhere without a titanic effort. Windlift's wind energy generators can be moved around with relative ease, opening a world of previously unimaginable power possibilities.

Wind power is a fairly misunderstood form of clean energy, and there are a lot of misconceptions about it. But make no mistake: It has incredible potential to help protect our planet and provide affordable, sustainable energy. This new technology from Windlift may just be the thing that changes the narrative and realizes that potential.

