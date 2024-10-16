Startup looks to seawater as solution for critical mineral shortage: 'Enough to supply all of the US'

A startup based in New Jersey is working on large-scale production of magnesium, a mineral identified by the United States government as essential in energy transition, according to TechCrunch.

In 2022, the U.S. Geological Survey listed 50 minerals that are important to the U.S. economy and national security that have potential to be in low supply. The following year, the U.S. Department of Energy identified 18 critical minerals that are vital to the country's transition to clean energy, including lithium, silicon, and magnesium.

Magnesium can be used in a variety of electronics, such as cell phones and laptops. The mineral is also used in improving electric vehicles, helping to increase mileage on a single charge, further eliminating the dependence on dirty energy for fuel. A recent report from Imperial College London also found that a type of magnesium can be used in cement mix to trap air pollution.

Magnesium is primarily produced from seawater, in addition to brines and other materials, making it naturally occurring and easily recyclable.

However, over 80% of the world's supply of magnesium is produced by China, according to the World Population Review. In other estimates, it is as high as 90%. This can force the price of import into the U.S. to be high, making electronics more expensive. China also uses a method that produces large amounts of pollution.

"The name of the game is, can you compete with the 90% production that's coming out of China today?" said Howard Yuh, co-founder and CEO of Tidal Metals.

Tidal Metals intends to increase supply in the U.S and with reduced pollution by evaporating seawater and absorbing the moisture to create magnesium. Yuh told TechCrunch the production process recycles about 97% of the energy used. Tidal Metals' website boasts the company's process unlocks the potential of magnesium "without digging a single mine or emitting a single ton of CO2."

"The one desalination plant in San Diego pumps in 100 million gallons of seawater a day. That's enough to supply all of the U.S. with magnesium — 180,000 tons a year," Yuh told TechCrunch. "Today, it's all going to waste."

Backed by $8.5 million in funding, Tidal Metals is working on a facility to produce 200 tons of magnesium per year. Once that plant is complete, Yuh said the startup aims to build one capable of making over 100,000 tons of magnesium per year.

Scientists are continuing to find new ways that magnesium can positively impact a future of clean energy, including a battery for electronics that is fire-resistant. Another company in Canada is developing a material for homes with magnesium that can be fire-resistant, helping homeowners in the increase of wildfires, protecting their livelihoods and saving them money.

With an increase in magnesium produced in the U.S. without excess pollution, Tidal Metals can help introduce safe and cheaper options for electric devices, more reliable EVs, and safer homes.

