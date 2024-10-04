Homeowners scramble after insurance company fails to deliver following devastating wildfires: 'There's no oversight'

"Anyone can do whatever they want."

Eight months after the devastating Maui wildfires, survivors whose homes didn't burn down are grappling with a hidden danger: toxic smoke contamination.

Now, they're facing off against insurance companies in a fight for their health and homes.

What's happening?

Families whose houses survived the flames are discovering their homes are unsafe to live in due to toxic chemicals and particles carried by smoke, according to The Washington Post.

While their houses look intact outside, the interiors are contaminated with dangerous residues from burned plastics, metals, and electronics.

Why is post-fire residue concerning?

The toxic residue left behind can cause serious health issues, including brain tumors and cancer. Many families are experiencing symptoms like headaches, breathing difficulties, and skin irritation when spending time in their homes. The contamination is so severe that some homeowners wish their houses had burned down, as they can't afford to make them safe again.

Adding to the problem is a need for industry standards for assessing and cleaning up wildfire smoke damage. As indoor air quality specialist Louis Adams pointed out, "There's no oversight. Anyone can do whatever they want."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done about post-fire residue?

Some residents are taking matters into their own hands by hiring independent experts to assess the damage. These assessments often reveal much higher contamination levels than insurance company inspectors report.

The Post noted that Colorado is working on becoming the first state to create uniform standards for assessing wildfire smoke damage in homes.

While the situation is challenging, there are ways we can all contribute to supporting wildfire-affected communities and reducing future risks. Supporting organizations that help wildfire survivors with recovery and advocacy is a great start. We can also encourage local and state representatives to implement stricter building codes and wildfire-resistant construction methods.

On a personal level, reducing our carbon footprint helps mitigate climate change, which contributes to more frequent and intense wildfires. Creating defensible space around homes is crucial for those living in wildfire-prone areas. Staying informed about wildfire risks in our regions and having emergency plans in place can make a significant difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.