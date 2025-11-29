Automaker unveils game-changing innovation that could revolutionize EVs — here's why it's so important

Leading Chinese automanufacturer Chery Automobile has unveiled a game-changing advancement in solid-state battery technology, as reported by ManufacturingToday, potentially laying the groundwork for the next generation of electric vehicles.

These batteries are capable of exceeding 932 miles per charge, although the practical range currently stands at approximately 807 miles — the average range presently sits between 248 and 435 miles, according to Eleport.

The module was even able to maintain power under extreme conditions, such as nail penetration and damage from a power drill, without catching fire, thereby proving its toughness and efficiency.

The company plans to launch pilot testing of the battery in 2026, before rolling it out to the market sometime in 2027.



A spokesperson from Chery explained that company workers were able to develop the module by adopting "an in-situ polymerised solid electrolyte system paired with a lithium-rich manganese cathode material," achieving an energy density of 600 watt-hours per kilogram by 2025.



Although there are still concerns regarding the environmental impact of developing lithium-ion batteries for EVs, researchers are continuing to make breakthroughs in methods that can circumvent these impacts.



Chery's discovery will only further bolster development and innovation in the development of solid-state battery technology, especially as EVs become more commonplace among the general public.



The lack of tailpipe pollution and generally low energy costs of using EVs are often enough to counteract the environmental impact they create on their own, and that will only improve with better public acceptance of EVs.



Charging your EV at home can also help with this by providing a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to charging at a public charging station, which often relies on a grid, especially if you invest in additional energy-saving home accessories, such as solar panels.

