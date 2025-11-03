Toyota shares update on breakthrough tech that could be the 'kiss of death' for gas-powered cars: 'Holy grail'

It could usher in a new era of transportation.

Toyota says it's closing in on what some are calling the "holy grail" of electric vehicle innovation: all-solid-state batteries that could make gas-powered cars obsolete. According to Electrek, the automaker's latest announcement suggests the long-awaited technology may soon be road-ready, with its first solid-state EV expected as early as 2027.

Unlike today's lithium-ion batteries, which rely on liquid electrolytes that limit efficiency, Toyota's next-gen design replaces the liquid with a solid material. That gives the new EVs smaller, more durable batteries that charge in minutes and deliver longer ranges between charges.

The automaker said its new solid-state batteries (SSD) could "significantly enhance driving range, charging times, and output," offering faster acceleration, improved safety, and a longer lifespan — all while shrinking battery size and weight.

The company's partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Company is helping mass-produce a new, highly durable cathode material capable of meeting potential global demand.

Experts have long been calling an SSD advancement the potential "kiss of death" for traditional combustion engines, marking a major turning point in the race to democratize fully electric transportation.

Transportation remains one of the largest sources of harmful air pollution, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, contributing to poor respiratory health and global overheating. While EV adoption is definitely growing, most drivers still cite range anxiety and long charging times as barriers.

Solid-state batteries could remove both obstacles, helping cities reduce pollution and saving drivers time and money. Japan, where Toyota is based, is investing heavily in domestic battery production to reduce reliance on imported gas and oil, helping cut both costs and emissions.

Idemitsu Kosan, an oil provider partnering with Toyota, plans to open a large-scale plant producing 1,000 metric tons of lithium sulfide — a critical material for SSD batteries — by 2027 or 2028. If successful, Toyota's first all-solid-state EV could arrive by 2028, ushering in a new era of clean transportation the world over.

Should the tech live up to the hype, it might just deliver that long-promised eco "holy grail" and the final "kiss of death" for gas-powered vehicles.

