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Solar panels fit for space travel and 4 other major energy breakthroughs

Some truly incredible breakthroughs appear to be right around the corner.

by Stephen Proctor
Two people examine a solar panel while reviewing documents on a table.

Photo Credit: iStock

The capabilities of solar energy have grown massively in recent years, and that trend is expected to continue. Researchers around the world are working to improve solar technology, and as a result, some truly incredible breakthroughs appear to be right around the corner:

1. Unprecedented efficiency and longevity

An ionic elixir is being developed to extend the lifespans of promising perovskite solar cells.
Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers at Purdue and Emory universities have developed a seemingly magical elixir to protect perovskite solar cells and prevent degradation. Perovskite crystals convert sunlight to energy more efficiently than traditional solar panels, but they break down too quickly to be commercially viable.

To counteract this, the researchers have developed an ionic salt solution that forms a protective layer, allowing for less degradation while maintaining increased efficiency. Tests showed that the elixir-enhanced solar cells maintained 90% of their ability after 1,500 hours in extreme heat.

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2. A mind-boggling new interface

Solar energy scientists have announced an advancement that could significantly reduce defects while achieving high efficiencies with perovskite solar cells.
Photo Credit: iStock

Chinese scientists are creating an interface between two different semiconductor materials by grafting thioglycolic acid and oleylamine onto the surface of tin dioxide. This creates a simultaneously 2D and 3D structure that helps to reduce defects by 90%.

Not only that, but this material also reaches an efficiency rate of over 26% in small-area devices. Currently, the top small-area solar panels on the market have a 23% efficiency rate.

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3. Solar panels fit for space travel

Researchers and engineers at Ascent Solar Technologies are advancing radiation-tolerant, thin-film photovoltaic panels.
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Ascent Solar Technologies is developing highly specialized solar panels designed for operation in the extreme environment of space, but the tech could also be used in Earth-based solar panels.

The company is developing thin-film solar panels that are lightweight, flexible, and radiation-tolerant. Rather than mounting solar panels on glass as is traditionally done, Ascent's panels are mounted on copper indium gallium selenide materials, which are so flexible that they can be folded or rolled.

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4. Panels with 1,000 times more power

Researchers have announced a major advancement in solar technology that could make solar panels 1,000 times more powerful.
Photo Credit: iStock

Japanese researchers may be behind a massive leap forward in solar tech. These scientists managed to develop the world's first titanium-selenium solar cells. According to the researchers, these new panels could be 1,000 times more powerful than what exists today.

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5. More efficient and less expensive arrays

Researchers in China have discovered a way to significantly boost the performance of selenium-based solar cells.
Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers in China have discovered how to make selenium-based solar cells more efficient. They did this with a technique that uses light and heat during processing. This helps selenium crystals grow larger and more uniformly, which reduces defects and increases charging capabilities.

The manufacturing of selenium-based solar cells could be simpler and cheaper due to the fact that selenium absorbs light and does so even in thin layers, so less material is needed to manufacture solar cells.

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