Researchers make massive breakthrough that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Accelerating'

Researchers in Japan have announced a major advancement in solar technology that they say could make solar panels 1,000 times more powerful than existing models, according to Energies Media.

The breakthrough came via the world's first titanium-selenium solar cells, which offer a number of potential advantages over the current standard. While the new panels are still in the experimental stage, they could represent a total game-changer not only for the solar industry but for energy production more broadly.

The market for solar energy production has exploded in recent years, with governments, businesses, and households searching for cheaper, cleaner, renewable sources of electricity. Experts expect that dramatic growth will continue to accelerate over the next half-decade.

"Low costs, faster permitting and broad social acceptance are set to continue to drive the accelerating adoption of solar PV [photovoltaics]," according to the International Energy Agency. "As a result, capacity is set to more than double between 2025 and 2030 compared with the 2019 to 2024 period."

Despite this rapid growth, existing solar-panel technology has much room for improvement. Primarily, today's solar panels do not take full advantage of the massive amounts of energy released by the sun. Additionally, the materials presently used in photovoltaic cells are susceptible to corrosion.

The potential demonstrated by the experimental titanium-selenium cells has proven that solar technology is likely to improve by leaps and bounds in the coming years.

While there remains room for improvement, even existing solar technology has the ability to significantly reduce electricity costs while providing additional benefits, such as cleaner air.

