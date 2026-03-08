Scientists make breakthrough that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Among the highest efficiencies reported to date'

Solar cell scientists working with two-dimensional structures have announced a breakthrough that greatly reduces defects while achieving high energy-conversion efficiency.

The research is aimed at expediting the commercialization of promising perovskite solar panels, widely regarded as a next-generation suncatcher, according to a news release.

The project's description seems fit for a Science Channel program. Experts from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, among other institutions, developed a thin, 2D perovskite "phase" that's buried in 3D perovskite cells, improving crystallization and reducing defects.

They accomplished this by grafting thioglycolic acid and oleylamine onto the surface of tin dioxide, creating a strong chemical bond during perovskite film thermal annealing and "enabling the spontaneous formation of a 2D/3D perovskite heterostructure solely at the film's bottom interface," according to the release. The result is a heterojunction, an interface between two different semiconductor materials.

Outside the lab — and the cell — the work could ultimately have significant benefits for panel users.

That's because the team reported a more than 90% reduction in defects in buried cell interfaces, translating to longer lifespans. What's more, the power conversion efficiency rate was marked at between 22.22% for "large-area modules" and an impressive 26.19% for "small-area devices."

"These values rank among the highest efficiencies reported to date for small-sized [perovskite solar cells] and modules based on 2D/3D perovskite heterojunctions," study first author Qiangqiang Zhao said in the press release.

For reference, experts at EnergySage have said that the top silicon-based solar panels on the commercial market already have a 22.5% efficiency with great longevity. But perovskite cells have massive efficiency potential. Solar Magazine reported in 2022 that the highest recorded perovskite cell efficiency rate was at around 30% — and the highest efficiencies for certain perovskite-based cells are still in the 25% to 30% range according to data from the National Laboratory of the Rockies.

However, degradation has historically limited perovskite cell lifespans to only a few years at best, while common silicon can last for decades.

The Qingdao-led researchers' 2D/3D innovation could help prevent the decay and create more stable end products.

"This … strategy could be easily scalable from lab to factory production while delivering enhanced operational stability," Shuping Pang, a corresponding author, said in the press release.

Other research groups are developing silicon-perovskite tandem cells and other combination cells to try to capitalize on the best aspects of different materials. It's part of ongoing research on perovskite-based cells to bring the highly regarded substance to market.

At Qingdao, expanding the success for scaled manufacturing is among the next goals.

"It brings the commercialization … significantly closer to realization," Pang said in the release.

