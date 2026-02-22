Scientists make groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Surpassing prior benchmarks'

An ionic elixir is being developed to extend promising perovskite solar cell lifespans.

It's part of research — detailed in an abstract published by Nature Energy — happening at Purdue and Emory universities to create next-generation solar panels with unprecedented conversion rates and longevity. The benefit would be widespread for home solar customers and solar farm developers, who would see increased energy production over decades.

Perovskite is a family of crystalline minerals that can convert sunrays into electricity at a higher rate than commonly used silicon when part of a cell, according to the Department of Energy.

But they break down too quickly to be reliable. By using an ionic salt solution — methoxyethoxymethyl-1-methylimidazole chloride — the team thinks it has developed a bodyguard of sorts to protect perovskite crystals as they form, Interesting Engineering reported.

The elixir works throughout the cell's layers, providing protection and aiding the growth of "higher-quality grains."

"The liquid naturally migrates to the bottom interface, acting as a protective seal that prevents defects from forming at the layer interface," IE's Mrigakshi Dixit explained.

Most solar customers won't be peeling back panel layers to take a look at the protective solution at work, but they will notice the rewards through better performance for a far longer duration.

Silicon efficiency rates — the amount of sunlight turned into electricity — are typically 20-24%. It lasts for 30 or more years, making panels a long-term investment. Experts at EnergySage reported that arrays pay for themselves several times over during their lifetimes.

By comparison, perovskite panels have registered greater than 29% efficiency but with only a two-and-a-half-year lifespan, according to Solar Magazine. The potential has experts in other labs, including researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, pursuing unique ways to unlock perovskite ability by reducing degradation.

The Purdue-Emory team's elixir-enhanced cells achieved a 25.9% conversion rate, maintaining 90% of their initial ability after 1,500 hours of service at 194 degrees Fahrenheit, demonstrating success in extreme conditions and "surpassing prior benchmarks under milder ageing conditions," the experts wrote.

Next up is more research geared toward commercializing the tech.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

While the research is promising for future panels, current suncatchers remain great tools for homeowners to achieve energy independence, which can be a huge benefit as electricity rates continue to climb.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Efficient appliances make the most of cheap, abundant sun energy. Heat pumps are a great upgrade, especially if you have an aging HVAC system. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right system for the best price, realizing substantial savings on your energy bill.

Palmetto's Home app is a way to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards you can spend on home upgrades. It starts with taking simple actions in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.