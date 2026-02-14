Researchers develop powerful new technology that could transform space missions: 'We're just starting to see some of the results'

"We are developing certain modules that will be standard."

A new generation of solar technology could soon make space missions cheaper, more flexible, and more powerful. It might even help improve clean energy solutions back here on Earth.

According to Solar Quarter, researchers and engineers at Ascent Solar Technologies are advancing radiation-tolerant, thin-film photovoltaic panels, a lightweight and flexible form of solar power designed to operate in extreme environments like cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.

These conditions expose spacecraft to intense radiation and higher energy demands, making traditional rigid solar panels heavy, fragile, and difficult to deploy.

Unlike conventional panels mounted on glass, Ascent's technology uses copper indium gallium selenide materials that can be rolled, folded, or mounted without adding unnecessary weight, as launch costs can reach thousands of dollars per pound.

That flexibility could unlock longer missions, larger scientific payloads, and more resilient spacecraft designs. Early testing shows the panels can maintain stable power output even under deep-space radiation, a key requirement for future lunar transit, orbit, and surface operations, according to the company's website.

Behind the breakthrough is more than a decade of manufacturing research. Ascent has refined production methods to boost efficiency to nearly 16% in commercial runs with its Titan module while improving durability and heat management, per PV Magazine.

The company uses molybdenum layers to disperse heat, which not only protects the panels but could even be repurposed to generate extra electricity through thermoelectric systems.

Space technology like this is crucial for scientific research and the clean energy transition at home. NASA is already planning new space missions in 2030 to better understand changes happening on Earth, and experts say space-based technologies could become a major driver of renewable energy in the years ahead.

While space remains the primary focus, the technology has promising Earth-based applications as well. The same lightweight and flexible panels are being explored for high-altitude drones, defense equipment, and agrivoltaics, where solar canopies could generate power without blocking crops or heavy machinery — something the company's CEO is pushing.

"We are developing certain modules that will be standard," Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar, told PV Magazine. "But we can still take those modules and design something for custom applications."

Lower launch costs and growing interest in lunar exploration mean this tech could move from testing to real-world deployment within the next few years. Still, Warley noted the space industry moves slowly.

"I'm still working with 18- to 30-month sales cycles," he told the publication. "So, we're just starting to see some of the results of our hard work."

