Researchers unveil game-changing technique that could revolutionize solar panels — here's how it works

It's a breakthrough that could make future solar panels more efficient and less expensive.

Researchers in China have discovered a way to significantly boost the performance of selenium-based solar cells.

Selenium has long been known for photovoltaic applications — or its ability to convert sunlight to energy. But the material has struggled to reach high efficiency, limiting its practical use.

This breakthrough technique, called illumination-assisted annealing, changes that, using light and heat during processing to increase the material's efficiency. The findings were published in the journal Nature Energy.

This dual approach helps selenium crystals grow larger and more uniformly without breaking up the thin film, which is a common problem with traditional heat treatments.

These larger crystals mean fewer defects and better charging capabilities, allowing the solar cells to reach an efficiency of over 10% — an unheard of level for selenium.

Even more promising, selenium-based cells treated with this new technique stayed stable for more than 1,000 hours, suggesting the material would be durable and practical in real-world applications.

There are several reasons why scientists are focusing on selenium for the future of solar energy. Selenium absorbs light strongly, so it can work in thin layers. This means less material is needed for solar cells, potentially making manufacturing simpler or cheaper.

It's also non-toxic and relatively abundant, giving it an advantage over some high-performance alternatives that rely on scarce or hazardous elements. As Bioengineer.org pointed out, selenium also shows potential in indoor, low-light, and specialized applications where conventional solar materials fall short.

By promising more efficient and cheaper solar panels, this tech advancement further supports a shift away from dirty energy, which is good news for people and the planet.

Polluting dirty energy sources, such as gas and coal, have detrimental environmental and public health impacts, from worsening air quality and increasing respiratory illness to driving climate shifts that intensify heat waves, floods, and other extreme weather events.

While this new technique might take a while to scale up, you don't have to wait to benefit from solar energy savings. The tech is already at the point where it is worth the investment, saving you money on utilities. If you're ready to bring solar savings to your home, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you take the next step.

