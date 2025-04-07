Solar company announces bold new upgrade that could transform home energy: 'We're raising the bar again'

For people who are looking to go solar but don't want panels on their roof, a new and improved option has come along. According to CleanTechnica, GAF Energy recently unveiled the next generation of sleek solar shingles.

GAF first introduced its Timberline Solar shingle in 2022. It wasn't the world's first solar shingle, but it was the world's first nailable solar shingle. While there's nothing wrong with solar panels, solar shingles offer a homeowner the benefits of panels but with a more traditional rooftop aesthetic.

The new version, called the Timberline Solar ES 2, boasts several upgrades, including a 23% increase in energy output compared to the original. The ES 2 is also larger than traditional shingles, with a larger nailable area, allowing for speedier installation, and comes with smaller transition boxes and a simplified wiring system.

The ES 2 was even picked as CNET's favorite solar shingle of 2025.

The ES 2 represents another option for homeowners who want to power their homes using clean energy and save money at the same time. Installing solar can save you $1,500 a year, and that's on top of the incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act.

In some cases, homeowners with solar can even sell excess power back to the grid, easing stress on the grid.

Solar power is now the fastest-growing energy source in the U.S. It's the cheapest alternative to dirty energy sources such as coal and natural gas, which contribute to the overheating of the planet, leading to more instances of extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply. More options should only help solar grow.

"Three years ago, we transformed the solar industry with Timberline Solar," Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy, said. "We're raising the bar again. … [The Timberline Solar ES 2 is] an innovation that delivers a solar shingle that is more powerful, even easier to install, and more versatile than ever before."

