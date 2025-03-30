Government officials unfreeze $7 billion in solar panel incentives — cash in before they go away

It was designed to help more people access solar energy, whether through rooftop installations or community solar projects.

If you've been thinking about getting solar panels, now is the perfect time to make the move. The government just made $7 billion in funding available again through the Solar for All program, which helps cover the cost of solar power for people in low-income communities.

EnergySage reported that the program had been frozen earlier this year after an order from President Trump, but it's finally back — and nobody knows for how long.

The scoop

These kinds of solar incentives can save you thousands of dollars, so they're worth looking into while they're still up for grabs.

The Solar for All program is part of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which was created under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It was designed to help more people access solar energy, whether through rooftop installations or community solar projects.

The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed to EnergySage that the freeze is over and the money is flowing again. That means 60 grant recipients, like cities and nonprofits, can go back to helping people install solar and lower their energy bills.

Even if you don't qualify for Solar for All, you can still take advantage of other incentives. EnergySage has a free tool that allows you to compare quotes and see how much you'd save by going solar. It only takes a minute to use the tool, and it could lead to big savings.

One important thing to keep in mind: President Trump has said he wants to get rid of clean-energy subsidies and has been making moves to do so. Changing those programs would take an act of Congress, but it's another reason to take action sooner rather than later.

How it's helping

The biggest perk of going solar is cutting down your electric bill. Some people save hundreds each month. And once your system's paid off, the power it generates is basically free.

There's also a planet-friendly incentive. Having a connection to solar panels means using way less power from dirty energy, which helps lower pollution and slow down the changing climate from rising temperatures. The technology is one of the best upgrades you can make to your home, especially if you're trying to cut costs and do something good for the environment at the same time.

If you're looking for other ways to save energy, WattBuy and HomeBoost are two other tools that can help. You can also weatherize your house or make your home smart with sustainable tech.

What everyone's saying

Public pushback against the freeze came from U.S. Senate Democrats, who sent a letter to the EPA calling the freeze unlawful and unnecessary. In February, two federal judges temporarily blocked the White House's order, allowing funds to start flowing again, according to EnergySage.

"EPA worked expeditiously to enable payment accounts for IIJA [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] and IRA grant recipients, so funding is now accessible to all recipients," the EPA told EnergySage.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.