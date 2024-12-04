  • Tech Tech

5 unexpected benefits of solar power

Studies of this particular solar project showed that native bee populations in the area have skyrocketed.

by Sophia Rocha

There is no doubt that solar power is a great, clean alternative to dirty fuel, emitting no harmful air pollutants and instead harnessing the sun's power. There are several other benefits of solar energy, both for our pockets and for the environment.

01.

Property value

The investment in rooftop solar panels saves households a ton of money.

Energy savings aren't the only way solar is bringing in cash for homeowners. A report by Zillow found that houses with solar panels sold for 4.1% more than homes without solar panels. For the average home, this means an increase in value of $9,300.
Realtors say solar is a "huge selling point" for homeowners, as 3 in 5 Americans see the value that it brings to property values.
02.

Community savings

"It lowers the cost for everybody."

Energy-saving tools such as rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage can slash an entire neighborhood's annual electricity costs by 40%, saving $3 million on utility bills.

In areas where only a few homes have solar panels, whole neighborhoods still reap benefits. Having solar reduces demand on the grid, making electricity bills for those relying on traditional options cheaper.
03.

More pollinators

One study found that insect abundance tripled over five years at two Minnesota solar sites. Native bee populations skyrocketed twentyfold.

Solar projects across the country are turning into thriving ecosystems. A solar meadow in Ramsey, Minnesota, has experienced an increase in vibrant wildflowers, native grasses, and — most importantly — pollinators.
Studies of this particular solar project showed that native bee populations in the area have skyrocketed. Healthy pollinator populations are crucial for supporting entire ecosystems and for increasing our crop yields and food security. 
04.

Structural complexity

"Similar to artificial reefs in aquatic ecosystems."

Another way solar farms are assisting with biodiversity is through the structures themselves. Solar panels are functioning like coral reefs do for aquatic systems, providing structural support and habitats for various species.
Solar panels can get a bad rap for harming habitats and driving out species, but a new guide says that if solar farms avoid certain travel corridors for species, they can actually end up doing good. 
05.

Agrivoltaics

"The rest of the land is available ... to actively improve the local environment."

As it turns out, solar farms and actual farms can work hand in hand in what's known as agrivoltaics. Crops help solar panels by lowering the temperature of the surrounding air to help mitigate overheating of the technology, and solar panels provide shade for crops that thrive in that environment. 
Solar projects are being installed on posts throughout grazing land for livestock such as sheep and providing them with healthy rewilded meadows while also generating clean energy.
