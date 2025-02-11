Homeowner stunned by enormous energy savings after upgrading to rooftop solar: 'Foolish not to do it'

Installing solar panels can significantly reduce your electric bill. That's precisely what a couple in Richmond, Virginia, found when they invested in solar energy.

According to Solar United Neighbors, Paul and Lynn chose co-op solar because they value community. Co-op solar is when a group of neighbors — generally 50 to 100 — buys solar panels together and lowers the installation price.

Besides co-op solar, you can also install solar panels yourself or opt for community solar.

The scoop

It may seem daunting to get started, but a good place to start is EnergySage's marketplace tool, where you can search for local installers and get the best deal. It works just like you would search for insurance or flight deals.

Paul chose Solar United Neighbors because the co-op's estimate was cheaper than the solar installer's. He also liked that veterans ran the company and he could support them. You can also choose a company that fits your values.

Solar cooperatives are making it easier and more affordable for people to install solar panels. Neighbors that go in together can save 30% on the installation cost.

How it's working

Paul's electric bill has significantly reduced since installing solar panels. "I pay next to nothing on my electric bill, so those savings are going back into the money I put down for the panels," he said.

He even said the panels will pay for themselves "within 10 years or less."

Installing solar panels can actually save you $1,500 a year on your electric bill.

Solar energy is also a great way to reduce the polluting gases entering the atmosphere. For instance, as of June 27, 2024, Paul and Lynn had "offset over 70,000 kilograms" of toxic gases with their solar panels, per Solar United Neighbors.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration explains that this is possible because solar panels don't produce polluting gases. It also says that replacing other energy sources with solar energy positively affects the environment.

Paul and Lynn have also upgraded other items in their home after investing in solar energy, including a more efficient HVAC system. He hopes to switch to an electric vehicle soon as well.

What people are saying

Paul has no regrets about transitioning to solar power. "I feel really good about it. It's a little bit of something we can do for the environment," he said.

He encourages others to do the same, adding: "Do it. It's almost foolish not to do it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.