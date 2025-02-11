  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned by enormous energy savings after upgrading to rooftop solar: 'Foolish not to do it'

Installing solar panels can save you $1,500 a year.

by Mandy Carr
Installing solar panels can save you $1,500 a year.

Photo Credit: iStock

Installing solar panels can significantly reduce your electric bill. That's precisely what a couple in Richmond, Virginia, found when they invested in solar energy. 

According to Solar United Neighbors, Paul and Lynn chose co-op solar because they value community. Co-op solar is when a group of neighbors — generally 50 to 100 — buys solar panels together and lowers the installation price. 

Besides co-op solar, you can also install solar panels yourself or opt for community solar

The scoop

It may seem daunting to get started, but a good place to start is EnergySage's marketplace tool, where you can search for local installers and get the best deal. It works just like you would search for insurance or flight deals. 

Paul chose Solar United Neighbors because the co-op's estimate was cheaper than the solar installer's. He also liked that veterans ran the company and he could support them. You can also choose a company that fits your values. 

Solar cooperatives are making it easier and more affordable for people to install solar panels. Neighbors that go in together can save 30% on the installation cost. 

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

How it's working

Paul's electric bill has significantly reduced since installing solar panels. "I pay next to nothing on my electric bill, so those savings are going back into the money I put down for the panels," he said

He even said the panels will pay for themselves "within 10 years or less."

Installing solar panels can actually save you $1,500 a year on your electric bill. 

What's the biggest concern you'd have about getting solar panels?

The cost 💰

The efficiency 🦾

How they look 🙈

No concerns here! 😸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Solar energy is also a great way to reduce the polluting gases entering the atmosphere. For instance, as of June 27, 2024, Paul and Lynn had "offset over 70,000 kilograms" of toxic gases with their solar panels, per Solar United Neighbors.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration explains that this is possible because solar panels don't produce polluting gases. It also says that replacing other energy sources with solar energy positively affects the environment. 

Paul and Lynn have also upgraded other items in their home after investing in solar energy, including a more efficient HVAC system. He hopes to switch to an electric vehicle soon as well.

What people are saying

Paul has no regrets about transitioning to solar power. "I feel really good about it. It's a little bit of something we can do for the environment," he said.

He encourages others to do the same, adding: "Do it. It's almost foolish not to do it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x