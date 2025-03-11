Scientists achieve world-record feat on quest for low-cost power supply: 'Much higher efficiencies'

The researchers are still not convinced that they have reached the new cell's highest potential.

A new groundbreaking scientific achievement from researchers at HZB and Humboldt University Berlin is bringing us closer to a future powered by solar energy with a new development: CIGS-Perovskite tandem cells.

In order to convert light energy into electricity, solar panels require the presence of solar cells, which are the main absorber of light in the panel.

The innovation in this research has set a new world record for an efficiency rate of 24.6% of the light taken in being converted into electricity. This number is above the national average, which sits at about 21% efficiency.

Where most solar cells are CIGS — copper indium gallium selenide — cells, this new development adds perovskite, another mineral, to the cell, which has drastically improved efficiency.

Traditional solar panels, while commonly used, tend to face some efficiency problems. CIGS-Perovskite tandem solar cells offer a promising future that allows for a broader range of sunlight to be captured.

CIGS solar cells, compared to their silicon counterparts, are already noted for their effectiveness in absorption, and adding perovskite to the mix allows for a greater absorption rate and unlocks new potential for clean energy options.

This new development may lead to solar panels that are more cost-effective and energy-dense and would benefit homes, businesses, and power grids worldwide. To learn more about recent solar innovations, check out this article.

While the initial results of the innovation have been promising, the researchers are still not convinced that they have reached the new cell's highest potential.

"We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies, probably more than 30%," said Professor Rutger Schlatmann, the spokesperson for the Solar Energy Department at HZB.

If pushed even further, the technology has the potential to revolutionize how solar power is utilized across the world. It has the potential to lower electricity costs and decrease our current reliance on dirty energy sources.

As these researchers continue to refine the development, it is possible that these advanced cells can be integrated into everyday energy systems, making clean energy access more efficient than ever.

