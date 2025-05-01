Video captures solar-powered EV completing 300-mile journey with no charging stop: 'This is such an exciting moment'

"We're standing at the edge of something incredible, ready to break through."

Solar-powered EV startup Aptera took its flagship Launch Edition vehicle on a Route 66 road trip to share the technology and experience with the world.

Steve Fambro, founder and CEO of the company, hit the famous American highway to travel from Flagstaff, Arizona, to just outside the Imperial Valley in California. All told, the one-day trip covered around 300 miles on a single charge.

"We're already charging at 300 watts just from the sun," said Fambro before setting off.

"This is the first video footage we have of the Aptera driving on the highway, so it's pretty cool," he later added.

A global climate goal is to shift our energy infrastructure from burning dirty fuels to a more sustainable electricity-based model that can be powered through sources like solar and wind.

Electric vehicles are one of the obvious starting points, since they're more energy efficient than gas-powered ones, require less maintenance, and have no tailpipe emissions.

Aptera is going one step further by adding 700 watts of solar cells to its futuristic two-seater, which gets up to a whopping 40 miles per day of range from the sun's rays alone. That should be enough for the average American's daily usage, but with a 400-mile-range battery also on board, the vehicle can handle most driving scenarios.

The aerodynamic body shape allows it to "slip through the air," meaning it needs less energy than other EVs and hybrids on the market, as the company explained. Plus, the three-wheel design reduces rolling resistance, furthering the vehicle's efficiency.

The Launch Edition's exterior is a blend of carbon fiber and glass sheet molding compounds, split into six main recyclable body parts. An energy-absorbing steel frame holds it all together and enhances impact resistance.

It's compatible with NACS and the Supercharger Network, and the company said it can charge from empty to full in under an hour. The vehicle's center display also provides data such as solar range, battery charge, charger distance, and estimated charge consumption for trips.

"I feel we're at the forefront of something truly revolutionary," said Fambro. "We're standing at the edge of something incredible, ready to break through."

The company aims to begin low-volume production at its assembly facility in Carlsbad, California, this year, with limited reservation slots available. Ultimately, it aims to ramp up production to 20,000 units per year by 2027.

"This is such an exciting moment!" one commenter exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.