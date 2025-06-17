Scientists unveil incredible new technology capable of producing clean water 24/7: 'Easily scalable and accessible'

"We were intentional in using durable, low-maintenance materials."

U.S. scientists have created a new solar-powered system that can turn saltwater into clean drinking water around the clock, even after the sun goes down.

It's called STREED, short for Solar Thermal Resonant Energy Exchange Desalination, and it can operate without filters, batteries, or external power sources.

The technology, developed by researchers at Rice University in Texas, targets a growing global crisis: water scarcity, as reported by Interesting Engineering.

More than 4 billion people face water shortages at least one month out of the year, according to a 2023 study published in Science.

STREED could offer an off-grid, low-maintenance solution to this massive challenge, helping save lives, improve public health, and reduce household water costs.

Sunlight heats a saltwater chamber, causing the water to evaporate, and then the vapor moves into a separate channel, where it condenses into clean drinking water, leaving the salt behind.

What sets STREED apart is how its innovative resonant energy exchange system mimics rhythmic energy transfer to keep water production going even at night.

"We were intentional in using durable, low-maintenance materials to make the system easily scalable and accessible," Alessandro Alabastri, a Rice University engineering professor and lead author of the study, said in a press release.

In a field test in San Marcos, Texas, the prototype produced around 25 ounces of clean water per hour.

Simulations in cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, revealed that the system could outperform traditional desalination tech by up to 77% in areas with less sunlight.

Conventional desalination typically relies on high amounts of energy and fragile filters that can clog and pollute.

STREED avoids both pitfalls, offering a cleaner and more affordable alternative, meaning fewer toxic byproducts and less waste in our waterways.

By conserving and reusing water resources efficiently, the tech supports rejuvenated ecosystems, more stable weather during droughts, and greater water availability for wildlife.

Similar innovations are cropping up globally, such as sponge-like materials in Australia that pull water straight from dry desert air.

At home, platforms such as EnergySage are helping families take control of their energy use with low-cost solar panel options that pair well with sustainable home upgrades.

Backed by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy, STREED is still in its early stages.

But if scaled successfully, it could make a big impact by providing clean water where it's needed most, making daily living easier and healthier while helping cool down the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.