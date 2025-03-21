Researchers make alarming discovery about health impact of US tap water — here's what you need to know

A staggering 324 contaminants were detected, affecting nearly every U.S. state.

Access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right. But a shocking new report suggests that millions of Americans may be consuming water laced with hazardous chemicals — including PFAS "forever chemicals," heavy metals, and even radioactive substances — at levels far beyond what experts consider safe.

What's happening?

A recent update to the Tap Water Database, compiled by the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, analyzed water safety data from nearly 50,000 systems across the country between 2021 and 2023. The findings? A staggering 324 contaminants were detected in drinking water systems, affecting nearly every U.S. state.

"This is a wake-up call," EWG senior scientist Tasha Stoiber said in a statement.

While some of these contaminants — like nitrates from agricultural runoff or disinfection byproducts — have likely been present for years, others, including industrial pollutants like hexavalent chromium (made famous by the film "Erin Brockovich"), are newly emerging threats.

Alarmingly, regulations may not be keeping pace. The Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 mandates the Environmental Protection Agency to set safety limits on contaminants, but experts warn that many limits are outdated — or nonexistent.

Why is this concerning?

Drinking contaminated water isn't just an environmental issue — it's a direct health risk. Long-term exposure to many of these chemicals have been linked to serious health conditions, including various cancers, endocrine disruption, developmental issues in children, and weakened immune function.

PFAS, in particular, have been found in the drinking water of over 143 million Americans, and because they don't break down over time, they accumulate in the body, increasing the likelihood of harmful effects.

The legal and regulatory landscape surrounding these contaminants is also shifting in concerning ways. While the EPA recently acknowledged that there is no safe level of PFAS — which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — in drinking water and established federal limits, those protections are now at risk.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. recently paused lawsuits from both water utility and chemical industry groups, delaying stricter regulations from taking effect.

This delay raises fears that future policies could be weakened, leaving millions exposed to potentially toxic water.

What's being done about it?

While there's still a long way to go, steps are being taken at both the state and federal levels to address water contamination. Some states — including California, Michigan, and New York — have implemented their own stricter regulations on contaminants like PFAS, setting limits beyond federal requirements to ensure safer drinking water.

Additionally, organizations like EWG, Clean Water Action, and Food & Water Watch are pushing for updated standards and increased funding for water treatment improvements.

Public pressure remains key in driving change. Supporting policies that strengthen drinking water protections and urging elected officials to take action can help push for meaningful reforms.

