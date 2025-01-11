Off-gridders share expert tips on tackling common challenge: 'Make sure you know ... your local code requirements'

Living off-grid is a great way to reduce your monthly expenses as well as your environmental impact. But in the beginning, there's definitely a learning curve.

A new homesteader reached out to learn the ropes of living partially off-grid.

"I would love information on the most cost effective way to collect and dispose of greywater from the shower and sink legally," wrote the original poster.

Off-grid homeowners shared their tips and tricks in Reddit's r/OffGrid forum.

"Whatever you do, test the water quality frequently, from tap, tanks and reservoirs," responded one user.

"First, make sure you know what your local code requirements for waste and septic are," wrote another Redditor.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

When it comes to learning how to live off-the-grid, water purification and proper management are essential. Before you make any changes, always review your local and state laws to ensure that the water system you install adheres to regulations.

Off-grid living is a type of sustainable, cost-effective lifestyle where individuals generate their own power, purify water, and manage waste. By adopting a simpler lifestyle, you can reconnect with nature while saving significantly on utilities.

Another benefit to off-grid living is that homesteaders are more resilient during extreme weather. Since they generate their own power, they won't lose electricity when the grid goes out during a major storm.

🗣️ Where do you get most of your drinking water from?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Homeowners who live off-the-grid often also tend to downsize, reducing their consumption of resources. While living off-grid may not be your chosen lifestyle, downsizing is a great way to save money and cut down on your energy usage.

Redditors continued to discuss the process of transitioning toward an off-grid lifestyle.

"For calculating water, I would try biting the bullet and measuring out the water you're currently using," wrote one user.

"Any gray water will be disposed of through an off grid septic system using 55 gallon drums and a leach field," commented another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.