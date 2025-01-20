Off-grid homeowner shares 'awesome' DIY rainwater collection system: 'Very cool'

When starting an off-grid lifestyle, there are a number of problems to solve to make it a success.

For example, without access to standard utilities, such as water, sewage, and electricity, you need to come up with solutions to achieve a comfortable living situation.

In this vein, one Redditor created a rainwater harvesting system, and they shared the details of their innovation with the r/OffGridCabins community.

"I built this rainwater collection system at our cabin," they said, sharing pictures of their hard work. "I was able to collect 550 gallons of water within a few days. Then I built a small pump enclosure to be able to move water where I want it. The whole system might've cost 150 bucks plus the pump and hoses.

"Next spring, I'll finish my off-grid bathhouse and use some of the water for a shower and flushing toilet. I love building stuff like this."

Unsurprisingly, this led to a number of questions. One person asked if the original poster collected water from various places before sending it to the tank. They also wanted to know what kind of filters were used.

"I have debrief filters on the rain gutters," the OP replied. "Then I have additional filters as it moves down through the PVC pipe. Then I have one more filter before it enters the first tank."

They noted that "small amounts of debris" do get through, and they intended to add another filter before it goes through the pump. Eventually, when the water is pumped to their bathhouse, they will use another 5 micron filter for extra clean water.

Some homeowners might already be harvesting rainwater to use in their yards to save money on water bills, but this takes things to a whole new level. Indeed, with apparently abundant water and good enough filtration systems, this individual will not see any monthly water invoices land on their doorstep.

That's one of the perks of off-grid living. Independence from typical utility providers means you can have more control over what you use and how it's sourced. This person might also make use of solar panels to generate free electricity that hasn't been created via a dirty fuel source.

"Very cool," one Redditor said, with another adding that the system was "awesome."

