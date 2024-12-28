Report reveals money-saving shift emerging in energy sector: 'It's poised to continue dominating'

New analytics reveal solar power has been the largest source of new generating capacity in the U.S. for 2024, showing an exciting shift toward cleaner energy.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released new data that shows a positive change in U.S. energy sources. According to Solar Power World Online, SUN DAY Campaign reviewed the new data to discover that renewable energy sources are on the rise. Over 90% of U.S. electrical generating capacity added in the first eight months of the year was from renewable sources.

Renewable sources are more affordable and environmentally friendly ways to generate energy. These sources include solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and hydropower. "New generating capacity" refers to the amount of electricity that new power plants and installations can generate.

Leading the charge right now is solar power. About 99% of the new generating capacity in August was from solar, and the rest of the year shows similar trends. For 12 months straight, solar has been the leading source of new generating capacity.

Many U.S. companies are using solar power and saying goodbye to natural gas. And with new solar technology and innovations, going solar is becoming easier and more appealing. Advancements in solar tech not only make it more efficient but also more affordable.

Solar power now makes up 9.21% of all U.S. generating capacity. However, this statistic does not account for small-scale solar, such as rooftop panels. Wind makes up 11.74% of the generating capacity. These statistics show an amazing shift away from natural gas, which releases harmful emissions.

This move toward solar and wind power can make energy more affordable, plentiful, and green. These advancements save money while saving the planet. Solar is on track to become the second-largest source of U.S. generating capacity. But wind power is still a major player.

"Every month, for a full year now, solar has led the pack in providing new U.S. generating capacity," SUN DAY Campaign executive director Ken Bossong said. He noted that these trends show solar "is poised to continue dominating capacity additions for at least the next three years."

FERC's data said there could be 212,412 megawatts of new solar additions in the coming years. "That is an astounding number," one Solar Power World reader commented, capturing the dramatic shift toward solar energy.

