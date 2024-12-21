  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop record-breaking tech that could slash the cost of solar power: 'We've significantly advanced the durability'

"This work addresses one of the critical barriers to widespread adoption of perovskite solar cells."

by Jon Turi
"This work addresses one of the critical barriers to widespread adoption of perovskite solar cells."

Photo Credit: Northwestern University

Perovskite solar cells offer the promise of increased efficiency and lower costs than traditional silicon photovoltaics, but long-term stability issues have held them back. 

However, researchers at Northwestern University have now discovered a more resilient replacement to the ammonium-based coating layer used currently, as TechXplore reported. Instead, they found a more robust layer of amidinium is better able to protect the perovskite from harsh environmental stresses like heat and moisture. 

Photovoltaics made from silicon have long been the most common choice because of its resilience, but it's also much more expensive. 

Dual-layer solutions that use both perovskite and silicon have shown promising results, offering higher efficiencies than either on their own. The Department of Energy has seen examples of perovskite cells reaching 34%, which is a far cry from the 3% efficiency reports from 2009. 

Now, the team has found that amidinium-coated perovskite is 10 times more resilient to decomposition than ones using ammonium, per the report. 

They also managed to hit a respectable 26.3% power conversion efficiency, while retaining "90% or more of that efficiency for 1,100 hours of maximum power point operations at 85 degrees Celsius," as their research detailed

Watch now: Take a peek inside Alex Honnold's new solar-powered van

"This work addresses one of the critical barriers to widespread adoption of perovskite solar cells—stability under real-world conditions," Northwestern's Mercouri Kanatzidis, who co-led the study, shared with TechXplore. 

"By chemically reinforcing the protective layers, we've significantly advanced the durability of these cells without compromising their exceptional efficiency, bringing us closer to a practical, low-cost alternative to silicon-based photovoltaics."

Solar power has seen huge advances in recent years, with a Solar Energy Industries Associate report showing there are 5 million installations across the U.S., and 97% percent of those are on residential rooftops. 

Those consumers could benefit from lower costs, which can help ease the expansion of rooftop solar, as the market is projected to double by 2030 and triple by 2034. 

The increased resilience will also be a boon for the commercial end of the sector, as solar power becomes a more grid-connected utility, reducing the reliance on dirtier fuels for power. 

"The primary barrier to the commercialization of perovskite solar cells is their long-term stability," Ted Sargent, director of the Paula M. Trienens Institute for Sustainability and Energy and a co-author of the study, concluded in the report.

"Due to its multi-decade head start, silicon still has an advantage in some areas, including stability. We are working to close that gap."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x