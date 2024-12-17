Scientists achieve major milestone that could revolutionize solar panel technology: 'A major step towards high efficiency'

"Greater efficiency and fewer replacements mean more green energy with less waste."

Researchers have created solar panels that work better and last longer by solving a hidden problem in an innovative type of solar cell, reported Tech Xplore.

The exciting development comes from an international team led by the University of Surrey in the U.K., which cracked the code for making more efficient solar cells using a material called perovskite. These enhanced cells can convert an impressive 23% of sunlight into usable electricity while lasting 66% longer than previous versions, according to research published in the journal Energy and Environmental Science.

The research team focused on understanding and fixing a previously unknown issue causing these promising solar cells to degrade over time. Their solution? Adding a special ingredient that stops unwanted chemical reactions, helping the cells maintain peak performance for much longer.

Perovskite solar cells represent the next evolution of solar technology. While traditional silicon panels help millions of homeowners slash their energy bills, these new perovskite panels could work even better while costing less.

"This advancement is a major step towards high efficiency, long-lasting solar panels which will give more people access to affordable clean energy while reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and global carbon emissions," Hashini Perera, the study's lead author, told Tech Xplore.

The implications for homeowners are huge. More efficient and longer-lasting solar panels mean more significant savings on electricity bills over time.

Professor Ravi Silva, who directs the university's Advanced Technology Institute, put it perfectly: "This research brings us closer to panels that not only generate more power over their lifetime but are also longer lasting. Greater efficiency and fewer replacements mean more green energy with less waste."

The team isn't stopping there. They're working on refining these materials and processes further, pushing for even stronger performance. The University of Surrey is building a 12.5MW solar farm to test these panels in real-world conditions.

