This free tool helps homeowners save thousands on rooftop solar and avoid annoying sales calls: 'We only work with top-rated installers'

"While you may want to switch to a cheaper energy source or make more eco-friendly choices, it can feel overwhelming to make the plunge."

EnergySage is making it easier for people to switch to clean energy sources, such as solar panels, by providing simple tools and advice that make the transition seamless.

The solar energy company has created a tool to search for solar panel providers in your area and compare their prices, similar to how you can search for flight deals. It also has a Solar Calculator to help you see just how much money you can save on your monthly electric bills. Additionally, EnergySage provides Energy Advisors to ensure you feel confident about which provider you choose. All services are also free to homeowners and renters.

You may have encountered annoying sales calls trying to get you to switch to solar panels. Some of these calls are also scams. This is where EnergySage comes in. They aren't trying to sell you solar panels. The company provides price comparisons for vetted installers.

Switching to solar panels can save you $25,500 to $33,000 on electricity bills over their lifetime. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, studies also show that solar panels can raise your property value, so you are investing in your future and the Earth's future.

The U.S. Department of Energy also noted that solar panels play a vital role in lowering polluting gases, "which is critical to protecting humans, wildlife, and ecosystems."

When solar panels replace dirty energy sources, they can improve the community's air quality.

A "Health Benefits of Air Pollution Reduction" study found that health symptoms can improve within a few weeks of reduced air pollution. Shortness of breath, cough, phlegm, and sore throat disappear." Additionally, hospitalizations, cardiovascular illness, school absenteeism, clinic visits, and deaths significantly decrease.

In 2021, 10 million people used EnergySage's tools, and in 2024, the company expanded to all 50 states, so even more people can use its services.

The solar company is dedicated to ensuring you can easily switch to cheaper energy sources and trust the providers.

EnergySage's Instagram said, "We only work with top-rated installers like @viridisenergysolutions! With a five-star rating and rave reviews, they've been making clean energy easy for customers—and we're here to help them thrive."



