Researchers identify strange weather phenomenon that could help generate power: 'It indeed has energy potential'

It should come as no surprise that weather conditions in northern climates can greatly impact the effectiveness of solar panels. Factors such as heavy snow, ice accumulation, and strong winds can limit power production.

However, a team of scientists may have discovered the impact that geographical location and the orientation of solar panels have on solar power efficiency.

According to a report published in the journal Mendeley Data, researchers from the University of Oulu in Finland conducted a two-year study that measured the significance of solar photovoltaic production data based on the angle of solar panels.

The researchers utilized what they called a "fixed multi-azimuth," or carousel, comprising 16 solar panels. Eight of the solar panels were tilted at 40 degrees, and eight were positioned vertically.

From September 2021 to August 2023, measurements were recorded every 15 minutes. Data was then taken from "eight compass points derived with a combination of hourly day-ahead prices in Finland."

Eva Pongracz, professor of energy systems and environmental engineering at the University of Oulu, emphasized the significance of the data collection.

"Our research provides important information for optimizing the performance of solar power in northern regions," Pongracz told Tech Xplore. "The results can also be utilized, for example, in urban planning, zoning and construction to maximize solar energy production."

Vinay Shekar, lead author of the study, detailed these results, which may help boost the efficiency of solar panels and save consumers money.

"The measurement data indicate that, to maximize the yield for the whole year, it is best to install rooftop solar panels facing southeast or south," Shekar said. "The second best direction is east because of the sun's path, and the third best direction is southwest."

One of the more surprising results came from the effect that snow appeared to have on the solar panels. Shekar described the team's findings regarding the solar reflection, or albedo, from snow.

"It indeed has energy potential and is worth exploring the specifics," Shekar noted. "During the snowy spring in March [and] April, vertical, south-facing wall panels were able to produce as much energy as they did in June [and] July, even though the daylight hours are much shorter."

On Earth, snow-covered surfaces have the ability to reflect up to 90% of sunlight. This is compared to between 10% and 30% for surfaces such as soil, trees, and plants. This solar energy plays a crucial role in regulating the planet's temperature.

By better understanding solar power efficiency in different regions, we can do our part to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels for our energy needs. If you're interested in learning more about installing solar panels on your home, we offer a simple guide to help you every step of the way.

