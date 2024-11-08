Homeowner shares photo of off-grid home battling major winter elements: 'Handling the snow with no problem'

One company that manufactures tiny homes recently took to the r/OffGridCabins subreddit to boast about how well one of their little houses was able to stand up to a snowstorm.

"Our completely off-grid (Solar) BoxHouse handling the snow with no problem," BoxHouse's Reddit account wrote, also posting a very pretty photo of the house covered in snow.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Utah-based company also responded to several commenters who didn't think the amount of snow shown in the photo represented much of a test for the structure.

"We are actually in the process of building an alternative model (sloped roof) for heavy snow loads as we speak. This is more to show that a BoxHouse can handle more than just temperate locations, and geography is obviously very important and this area doesn't get much more snow than is seen here," the company commented several times.

Tiny-home and off-grid living are both growing movements. Practitioners point to the long-term savings with a smaller space to heat and cool, as well as the joys of living closer to nature, and of growing their own food — among other things.

Tiny and off-grid homes also allow their owners, in many cases, to generate all their power from rooftop solar panels.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While this is by no means a comprehensive solution to the continued overheating of our planet, it undoubtedly must feel good to be able to live your life without relying on dirty energy companies.

Plus, even if you don't want to sell all of your possessions and build yourself a cabin in the woods, the people who do that can provide some useful and important data on how easy or difficult it can be to generate your own electricity, as well as testing out various ways to make homes more efficient.

"Awesome picture. Congrats," wrote the sole positive commenter on the thread.

🗣️ Would you want a garden that can take care of itself?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.