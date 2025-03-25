Resident baffled by electric bill after installing solar panels: 'This is a bill I want to see'

When something seems too good to be true, there's usually a catch to spoil it. So when solar panel owners praise the cost-cutting effectiveness of their new energy systems, some may doubt the big-time benefits.

To prove the money-saving advantages that solar panels can bring, one homeowner took to the San Diego city subreddit with evidence.

With a title like "I love my solar panels," it was apparent that the original poster could hardly contain their excitement.

The Redditor shared a picture, describing it as the electric bill they received from San Diego Gas & Electric. While the homeowner's energy usage is unclear, their bill showed that their current balance was -$200.99 — meaning that their home was producing more power than they were consuming, resulting in a credit instead of a debit.

Oftentimes a utility company will offer what's called net metering so that any unused solar power can become bill credits. If your solar panel system is able to produce excess solar power — perhaps on a particularly sunny day — it will feed power back into the broader electrical grid.

Not only will this alleviate some strain from your local electricity supplier, but it will reduce the amount of emissions that impact air quality and create pollution.

The original poster provided some detail to give a clearer picture of the overall savings solar provided. "I have 14 panels on a 2,300 [square foot] 2 story house. I had them installed in 2016 for about $18K after rebates," they wrote. They did note that the amount also included a number of roof improvements.

Additionally, the Redditor described the difference that a few years had made on their bill. "My electricity bill was about $200 a month in 2016. Now it is very close to zero," they wrote. "I have guaranteed net metering for 20 years. The system has a 25 year warranty."

If you're considering solar panels for your own home, learning more about the options that might work best for you is a great next step. You can even use EnergySage's free tools to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

"I have solar," one commenter wrote. "Best purchase ever!"

"Dang, this is a bill I want to see," noted another.

