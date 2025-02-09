Startup introduces game-changing design to solve major problem with solar panels during extreme weather — here's how it works

"Our data shows that the yearly energy yield … can be the same or up to 30% higher."

A company in Norway says it has solved a persistent issue with solar panels in snowy environments with a creative vertical alignment. Over Easy Solar shared the impressive results with PV Magazine of a case study conducted in Oslo, and the company indicated its solution holds up all year long.

The problem with solar panels after snowfall is fairly straightforward. Snow can cover the modules, preventing any energy from being generated, as the accumulation can take substantial time to melt and be cleared. That can cause losses of solar power of up to 12% annually and complete monthly losses, according to Sandia National Laboratories.

Experts have warned homeowners from clearing snow themselves because of safety concerns as well as worries they could damage the panels.

Over Easy Solar's panels demonstrated strong performance in snow accumulations of up to almost a foot, according to company founder and CEO Trygve Mongstad.

"In the winter months in Norway, the energy generated is three to four times more for vertical solar panels than for conventional flat-roof solar mounting," Mongstad told PV Magazine. The unique alignment meant that in low snow cover of around 4 inches and below, the solar panels benefited from albedo, or light reflection, off the snow. For higher snowfall of up to around 12 inches, the panels still generated solar energy because of the parts that stuck out of the snow.

"The part covered by snow will not produce anything, but the way the solar panels from Over Easy Solar is designed, partial snow cover will not greatly affect how the uncovered part of the solar panel produces," the company explained. It also touted other pluses of vertical panels, including aiding snow melting by combining warmer air into it and absorbing heat from the sun that warms nearby snow.

One more positive was for installations, where Mongstad said that "vertical panels have less likelihood of damaging the roofing membrane or insulation typically used in cold climates."

Over Easy Solar's attempt to address snow joins a proposed solution by University of Toledo researchers using a thin strip of material on the panels. Similar efforts are being made to make panels more resilient in extreme weather conditions that can greatly damage the tech.

Solar energy is a key cog in the transition away from dirty energy sources that contribute to the overheating planet and its disastrous consequences. It also benefits air quality, as the U.S. Department of Energy notes that replacing energy generated by coal, oil, and gas "can reduce air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and mercury and greenhouse gas

emissions such as carbon dioxide."

This isn't Over Easy Solar's first time making waves in the industry, as in 2024, it made history with the world's largest vertical installation on the roof of a Norwegian soccer stadium. Lest you think that the vertical panels are merely a winter fix, Over Easy Solar said it can boost performance throughout the year.

"Our data shows that the yearly energy yield of vertical solar panels can be the same or up to 30% higher than for conventional flat roof solar installations," Mongstad said.

