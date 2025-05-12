Farmers discover surprising method to make the most of drought-stricken land: 'Clear long-term advantages'

Farmers in Rwanda are increasingly using solar power to help them irrigate their own small-scale plots throughout the country, helping them increase yields and achieve cost savings over time.

Victor Ndwaniye is a smallholder farmer in the Kirehe district and used to irrigate his vegetable farm with buckets of water. Since 2020, however, he's been using solar-powered pumps to deliver precise amounts of water to his crops, even when the supply is scarce, according to a Mongabay report.

"The old irrigation system has long been unable to cope with the needs of many local farmers in the region," Ndwaniye told the outlet.

A nationwide effort to add solar power to various stages of the agricultural supply chain has been underway, with the goal of expanding the use of this renewable energy source as the country faces more frequent droughts and rising temperatures.

The government and stakeholders are providing financial assistance for them to use the technology, the report explained. However, the capital investment and maintenance costs still make it prohibitive for many in the area.

Still, a recent study by the British University of Sheffield shared by Mongabay has shown that the use of solar power for irrigation systems could be transformative for agricultural practices across Africa.

"Before using solar irrigation, I could only harvest 1 ton of vegetables per hectare. After two seasons with solar irrigation, my yield of carrots and cabbages tripled to 3 tons per hectare," said Ndwaniye.

However, solar adoption is still low. Agricultural emissions in Rwanda account for 70% of the national output, in part due to the continued use of expensive, polluting diesel generators.

The Productive Uses of Renewable Energy in Agriculture (PURE.ag) program, which is part of the nationwide effort, understands the gap in accessibility for many small farmers. It's also supported by Energy 4 Impact, which supplies technical assistance for the solar-powered systems.

"Despite high operational costs and fuel price volatility, many farmers still choose diesel water pumps as they require a lower initial investment," explained Pancras Odhiambo, project manager for PURE.ag.

"However, solar water pumps offer clear long-term advantages. They boost productivity by reducing dependence on rainfall for irrigation, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and bring down operational costs."

He added that the lifetime cost of solar-powered water pumps can be between 22% and 56% lower than their dirty fuel counterparts, and it has a potential payback period of 24 months.

Benson Ireri of the World Resources Institute backed that up, telling Mongabay: "Using renewable energy solutions like solar to power irrigation and other processes along the agriculture value chain can lower production costs. In return, this increases income levels for small-scale farmers."

WRI experts went on to say that the boost in renewable energy generation can even help supply millions of jobs for young people across the continent, while building a pathway toward a more sustainable, carbon-free, and economically viable future.

