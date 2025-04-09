Farmers devastated by unprecedented threat to global staple crops: 'We will all feel the effects'

Nearly half of the 30 major crops grown in low-latitude regions may no longer be suitable for farming.

Rising temperatures may put the global food supply at risk, with people likely to be impacted first. A new study published in Nature Food by researchers at Aalto University revealed that the change in temperature will make it harder to grow staple crops. Heat stress on crops threatens both global food access and farming livelihoods.

What's happening?

Aalto University researchers analyzed how changes in temperature, rainfall, and dryness will impact major crops worldwide. The results showed that up to half of 30 staple crops farmed in low-latitude regions could become unsuitable for farming. These regions include the large areas of sub-Saharan Africa.

The study reported that rising temperatures will significantly minimize the amount of cropland for staples, including rice, wheat, potato, maize, and soybean. These major crops account for roughly 67% of the world's food energy.

Lead doctoral researcher Sara Heikonen explained that as farming options shrink in some areas, it could "make it more difficult to get adequate calories and protein," which is a direct hit to food security. She also noted that "we will all feel the effects" of the temperature shift.

Why is rising heat concerning?

Warmer temperature isn't a "future" problem. It's already taking a toll on farming communities worldwide. Farmers in Botswana have suffered from extreme droughts that strained agriculture for three consecutive years. Pests that thrive in the heat are also damaging crops in other regions.

Declining food production can result in a spike in grocery prices worldwide. It can also trigger shortages of staple crops and produce, resulting in an even broader nutritional problem. This growing pressure on farmers and food systems delays progress toward more stable food security for all.

What's being done about it?

Researchers are continuously testing new solutions for crops to survive warmer temperatures and protect them from new threats.

Professor Matti Kummu, the study's senior author, noted in the Aalto University report that at-risk regions can still partly meet the challenge through proper irrigation and improving food storage to safeguard both farmers and food access.

