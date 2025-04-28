Farmers make major change that could help lower food prices for millions: 'Imagine if every farmer could afford it'

"We would have enough food, and farming would not be a struggle."

A group of Nigerian farmers has made the switch to solar-powered irrigation systems to lower costs and combat climate change, but there are still challenges to expanding adoption of the technology.

A profile by HumAngle explored a day in the life of farmer Joseph Pwanangingan in Adamawa State, Northeastern Nigeria, following his switch from petrol-based pumps to solar power. Petrol prices had surged, making the cost of fuel untenable and prompting him to find a new solution.

"I switched to solar this season," he told HumAngle. "It has made farming easier and cheaper."

In past seasons, many farmers stuck to rain-fed farming, counting on the sky to provide the needed water for their crops. However, as climate change-driven rainfall intensified, nearby rivers began to flood the fields, ruining crops.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency confirmed that seasonal flooding is worsening in the region, according to the report, and urged farmers to adapt by employing alternative techniques, such as irrigation farming.

Extreme weather is already degrading land across parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, according to the World Food Programme's Martin Frick, via EHN. Healthy soil plays a crucial role in capturing carbon, but soil degradation continues to exacerbate things.

"There's too much carbon in the air and too little carbon in the soils," said Frick.

Harnessing the free and abundant energy of the sun to power irrigation systems has led to decreased farming costs, which in turn have helped lower food prices for consumers, thereby increasing food security.

"Several farmers are adopting this initiative. It is becoming common," Pwanangingan told HumAngle. "Those still using generators sometimes borrow our solar panels and connect them to their pumping machines."

"People are gradually understanding the benefits, especially the money they save on petrol," Usman Bose, an independent solar technology dealer in Numan, added in the piece.

While farmers in this region rely on small, portable solar panels to meet their irrigation power needs, there's a growing trend across the globe where solar generation and farming intersect: agrivoltaics.

The mixing of crop fields and grazing areas with larger photovoltaic arrays has shown that there's a harmonious relationship between the two. Sheep, cattle, and other animals can enjoy some shade while grazing, and reducing the sun's impact on young seedlings has led to improved crop yields for some.

Still, Pwanangingan shared that the high initial cost of panels and lack of awareness about this more efficient, cleaner technology are hampering widespread adoption among farmers, especially without government subsidies.

"People are used to fuel-powered generators. When we first tried to explain it to farmers, there was mistrust — there still is. Some are yet to understand the benefits of using solar energy," he told HumAngle.

"I would recommend everyone to use solar," Pwanangingan added. "But we need support. Solar irrigation would take over completely if the government or NGOs provided more funding or subsidies."

"Imagine if every farmer could afford it. We would have enough food, and farming would not be a struggle."

