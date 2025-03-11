Farmers forced to rethink operations as challenging season threatens food supply: 'Production was very scarce'

This is a problem for farmers, but it is also a problem for the rest of society.

Farmers in Huelva, Spain, are facing a crisis. As reported by HortiDaily, drought conditions and water restrictions have severely impacted crop yields, forcing many to make tough decisions about their operations.

What's happening?

Natural Berry, a farm run by agricultural engineers Elisa Arazo and her husband, has had to abandon strawberry production entirely.

This is due to a combination of two factors: high water demands and slim profit margins. Instead, they've shifted focus to blueberry cultivation in a strategic move to maximize yields with limited resources.

"Last season, production was very scarce because the drought affected us a lot," Arazo said to HortiDaily. "We produced 50% less fruit."

Although the current 25% irrigation restriction is an improvement over last year's 50% cut, it still presents challenges. Farmers are contending with reduced water access and increased competition from imports, which continues driving down their profits.

Why is this crisis concerning?

This is a problem for farmers, but it is also a problem for the rest of society. When farms struggle to produce, communities that rely on agricultural jobs also suffer, threatening local economies and food security.

This extreme weather crisis has been impacting Spain for quite some time. Last year, devastating floods killed over 200 people in Valencia, Spain.

These challenges, which make it harder to grow food, are why we see higher prices at the grocery store. As crops fail or yields shrink, consumers may notice more of this "heatflation."

Farmers who can't adapt quickly enough risk losing their livelihoods, and regions that depend on agriculture may experience long-term economic downturns.

What's being done to help protect our food supply?

Despite these challenges, some farmers are finding ways to adapt. Natural Berry's transition to blueberries has helped maintain profitability.

They've also introduced a few other practical, cost-effective solutions. For example, using native plants to improve soil health and setting up bat boxes to naturally control pests.

Beyond individual farms, researchers and agricultural organizations are working on ways to make food production more sustainable.

Researchers in Germany, for instance, have discovered that certain plants can thrive in previously unusable soil, and others are turning insects into viable animal feed and fertilizer.

Consumers can make a difference, too. Buying locally grown produce helps struggling farmers stay afloat, and cutting down on food waste eases the strain on already stressed agricultural systems. And, of course, staying informed about water policies (and advocating for smarter management) can help ensure a more secure food future for all.

