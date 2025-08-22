New report reveals effective solution to avoiding blackouts during 100+ degree days: 'Something ... replicable by other utilities in the country'

"Helped the region's power grid ride through one of the hottest days of the year."

As summer temperatures force residents in New England to crank up their air conditioners, the use of solar energy appears to have helped take the heat off regional power grids.

During the dog days of summer, millions of people usually attempt to find relief from the scorching heat in any way that they can. That usually means turning to air conditioning, which can often lead to a surge of electricity usage, sometimes resulting in the occasional regional blackout.

In a recent report from the Acadia Center, the use of behind-the-meter solar likely helped prevent a potential loss of power June 24, when much of the region saw temperatures soar above 100 degrees.

"Five-plus gigawatts of BTM solar helped the region's power grid ride through one of the hottest days of the year, which tested the grid's reliability with the highest peak demand in several years," the report read.

Solar power has long been one of the best ways to save money on home energy while helping to lower planet-heating pollution. By making the most out of the sun's energy to generate electricity, solar power reduces our reliance on fossil fuels, which are major contributors to the continued rise of the global temperature. You can check out EnergySage's free tools to access quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

As noted by Canary Media (via EcoWatch), the installation of residential battery storage can play a major role in taking the pressure off vulnerable energy grids. Solar energy storage systems are able to store excess electricity generated by solar panels for later use. They enhance energy independence by providing power during nighttime, cloudy days, and especially during power outages.

Peter Sterling, executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont, emphasized the significance of battery storage systems during the June 24 heat wave.

"Green Mountain Power has proven that by making these upfront investments in batteries, you can save ratepayers money," Sterling told Canary Media (via EcoWatch). "It's something I think is replicable by other utilities in the country."

