Scientists develop astounding material that could slash price of solar power: 'A record efficiency'

A team of researchers from Zhengzhou University has recently made a significant leap into the future for affordable, sustainable energy with a novel, low-cost polymer they have developed for solar cells.

According to Interesting Engineering, the polymer managed an unparalleled 19.96% power conversion efficiency in organic solar cells while keeping production costs low. Historically, the industrialization of these solar cells has been hindered by the challenge of high costs.

"The exorbitant price of photoactive materials is a huge challenge for the industrialization of organic solar cells," the research team wrote in their study.

The new polymer could be a game-changer in improving the affordability of solar energy, which could result in its wider adoption.

The team developed two novel polymers, both of which incorporate a trifluoromethyl group designed to dramatically cut production costs and enhance the performance of the cells, as Interesting Engineering reported. One of the polymers, PTQ15, offers a significant economic advantage, as producing it costs approximately one-fifth to one-sixth of the price of currently available high-performance polymers.

With the PTQ15's combination of reduced cost, enhanced stability, higher efficiency, and air-process compatibility, this polymer could be the key to helping organic solar cells transform into a mainstream energy solution.

The research team stated in its study, "An impressive efficiency of 19.96% is achieved, which is the highest value of organic solar cells based on low-cost organic photovoltaic materials, and a record efficiency of 19.37% for open-air processed organic solar cells is also obtained."

If the PTQ15 indeed proves to be the catalyst for the widespread adoption of organic solar cells, it could lead to significant changes in the energy industry. With these solar cells, cities, governments, and individuals could eventually save substantially on energy costs while utilizing a more stable and clean energy source rather than resource-intensive sources dependent upon controlled energy grids.

As the study stated, per Interesting Engineering, "This device shows high cost-effectiveness for industrialization with the low minimum sustainable price of only $0.36 per watt."

The possible transition to utilizing organic solar cells would also contribute to global sustainability goals of diversifying clean energy sources and reducing pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere. With reductions in pollution, communities will experience a decrease in health issues as the air and water become cleaner.

The timeline for when these organic solar cells might be available for industrialization is unclear. As of now, the research team's primary goal is to increase the cells' efficiency beyond 20%.

