Struggling worker sparks debate on keeping living space cool on tight budget: 'I'm in a trailer with no running air conditioning'

This free hack is helping people survive dangerous heat, even without air conditioning or a window.

When you're trapped in a sweltering trailer, no AC, no fan, and not even a window to crack, it's more than just uncomfortable. It's dangerous.

One Reddit user recently shared a post about trying to survive extreme heat while working full time and struggling to get by. The community responded with compassion, encouragement, and some genuinely helpful, zero-cost tips to stay cool.

The poster shared just how miserable things had become: "It's currently 87 degrees and feels much hotter … I'm in a trailer with no running air conditioning and my room doesn't have a window."

Despite working eight to nine hours a day for just $9 an hour, they couldn't afford effective relief from the heat.

"I'm dead broke, not even a quarter to my name. My pillow is soaked with sweat," the user said.

One Redditor stepped up to send them a fan — a simple act of kindness that offered immediate relief.

The response to the original post was overwhelmingly supportive.

One user suggested placing the thin reflective blankets found in first aid kits over the windows, stating, "It cooled the flat off significantly."

Another commenter offered, "Bathtub. You can put a towel behind your head. Cool water, not cold. Taking a sheet in with you, dip the sheet, then put it over you. I've slept in cool water in a tub during power outages."

These simple tricks can really make a difference, especially for people who don't have much money to spend.

Overheating isn't just about a lack of comfort. Every year, hundreds of people in the U.S. die from extreme heat, according to the CDC. So, staying cool isn't just nice — it's important for staying safe.

And it's not just people who struggle when it's hot. Using a lot of AC puts pressure on power systems and adds more pollution to the air, especially when powered from the grid primarily by dirty fuels like methane gas. But small hacks like fans, wet towels, or finding shade help cool you down without using a ton of electricity.

Little changes like sealing up drafty spots, using energy-saving appliances, or even just keeping the sun out during the hottest parts of the day can help keep your space cooler and save energy, too. Check out how to weatherize your home.

