Startup debuts first full-scale plant for batteries that could replace lithium-ion — with cheaper materials, faster production times, and more safety

Lithium-ion batteries are facing new competition with another type of electric battery ready to hit the market. As reported by Bloomberg, sodium-ion batteries are in production and have the potential to be cheaper and safer than lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries have been used for years now, powering our smartphones, electric cars, and more. However, lithium-ion batteries have some downsides. These include cobalt mining, which often happens at the expense of child labor; the lack of abundance of lithium; and its fire risk, as per the Bloomberg report.

Sodium-ion batteries, though they don't have the same energy density as lithium-ion batteries, offer large-scale electric products a cheaper and safer electric option. Natron Energy, a United States-based tech company, unveiled its sodium-ion battery plant in April. It was partially funded by a $20 million federal grant, as reported on its website.

Natron is not the only sodium-ion battery plant popping up. Companies in China and Sweden are also putting money into pushing out sodium-ion batteries to be used as soon as possible, Bloomberg reported.

New technology advancements that seek to make electrification cheaper and more accessible are crucial in addressing our warming planet. Because the sodium-ion battery has less energy density than lithium-ion batteries, it may not be the best choice for small devices such as smartphones, but for larger scale projects including solar energy or the electric grid, it could be a great alternative, according to Bloomberg.

Any form of electrifying what was previously powered by dirty energy can have major benefits to the environment and human health. For starters, creating energy from coal, oil, and natural gas increases air pollution, which leads to warming the temperatures of our planet. Additionally, air pollution contributes to adverse health effects such as asthma, bronchitis, and a higher likelihood of respiratory and cardiac issues, per the EPA.

Other organizations working to increase access to and the feasibility of electric batteries include Bemp Research — which is using lithium, sulfur, and hemp to power electric vehicles — as well as Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology, which is researching how to use cement in electric batteries.

"The electrification of our economy is dependent on the development and production of new, innovative energy storage solutions," Natron Energy founder and co-CEO Colin Wessells stated in a news release.

