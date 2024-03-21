  • Tech Tech

Researchers inch closer to developing rechargeable cement batteries — and they could change the way we power the world

"We are convinced this concept makes for a great contribution to allowing future building materials to have additional functions such as renewable energy sources."

by Rick Kazmer
"We are convinced this concept makes for a great contribution to allowing future building materials to have additional functions such as renewable energy sources."

Photo Credit: iStock

It seems that adding a few more ingredients to the standard cement recipe could yield astounding results for energy storage. 

That's because researchers from Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology are developing a way to turn the most common building material in the world (per the Royal Society of Chemistry's magazine) into batteries. 

The concept could change the way we power our homes and buildings as well as help to offset the widely reported estimate of 8% of global air pollution that comes from cement production. That could mean cleaner air and healthier minds and bodies, as pollution has been linked to increased dementia and stroke risk. 

"We have a vision that in the future this technology could allow for whole sections of multi-story buildings made of functional concrete," Emma Zhang, a researcher involved with the project, said in a Chalmers summary of the work. 

To start, the scientists added "small amounts" of carbon fibers to the recipe for their cement. This added conductivity and strength to the mix. A "metal-coated carbon fiber mesh" was also included, using iron for an anode and nickel for a cathode, according to Chalmers. 

At this point, the components list sounds like one needed for standard battery chemistry. In fact, a graphic shared by Popular Mechanics shows a slice perspective of the concrete, detailing the two electrodes and an electrolyte interlayer — all essential parts. 

Watch now: Alex Honnold test drives his new Rivian

It looks sort of like a sandwich, with conductive cement as the slices of bread. Iron- and nickel-coated mesh runs through it, serving as the electrodes. The middle — or peanut butter and jelly, to continue the sandwich analogy — is the electrolyte.

The concrete made with this recipe produces a material that can be recharged, a big win. While the amount of energy the concrete can store in relation to its mass isn't as much as that of traditional batteries, the Chalmers report said it's up to 10 times better than other concrete battery concepts. 

Fortunately, large buildings offer plenty of mass, helping to lower energy density. The experts envision the concrete power source energizing LEDs, internet connections, and other basic office functions. 

"It could also be coupled with solar cell panels for example, to provide electricity and become the energy source for monitoring systems in highways or bridges, where sensors operated by a concrete battery could detect cracking or corrosion," Zhang said

The team ran its invention through six charge-discharge cycles as it perfected the mix. 

Meanwhile, experts stateside are working on their own concrete recipe, geared to create an energy storage solution. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are using cement, water, and a substance called carbon black to essentially turn home foundations into batteries

These inventions have fascinating potential for the future. Imagine buildings with structural components that serve as power supplies, recharged by renewable energy

The Chalmers team acknowledged in the summary that their experimental mix needs more testing before it can be commercialized. 

"We are convinced this concept makes for a great contribution to allowing future building materials to have additional functions such as renewable energy sources," researcher Luping Tang said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x