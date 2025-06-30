Researchers make key breakthrough in effort to solve major issue with electric vehicles: 'Plays a critical role'

While building the next generation of high-performing lithium-ion batteries, scientists have repeatedly run into a specific problem with residual lithium. Now, one study has gleaned a better understanding of how and why the residual lithium accumulates, helping researchers drive the groundbreaking technology forward, according to Tech Xplore.

The research, which was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A, was conducted by a team from the Korea Institute of Energy Research. They set out to investigate the stubborn issue of residual lithium, which accumulates inside batteries that contain high-nickel cathode materials and worsens their performance.

High-nickel cathode materials are necessary for higher-performing batteries and will be key for increasing driving ranges for electric vehicles. However, their high nickel content leads to excessive accumulation of the lithium compounds on internal cathode surfaces. This, in turn, leads to a phenomenon called gelation, when the residual material hardens into a gel-like substance and dramatically lowers the performance and efficacy of the battery.

In order to prevent gelation and clear away residual lithium, previous approaches have focused on washing cathode surfaces with distilled water and using external coating techniques. However, these have ultimately been unsuccessful in preventing long-term degradation of batteries. It's an issue that's been plaguing the industry and concerning proponents of electrification, particularly EVs; Tech Xplore said there is an "urgent need for solutions to ensure stable manufacturing and reliable battery performance."

This study may be the key. The difference with their approach was that not only did researchers look at the surface of the cathodes, but they also looked inside them. And as it turned out, residual lithium was present among the internal cathode particles, too.

"This finding revealed that the overlooked internal structure of the cathode plays a critical role in battery performance degradation and reduced lifespan," Tech Xplore explained.

With this new understanding, the team engineered an alternative materials design, which utilizes single-crystal structured high-nickel cathode materials to help reduce the buildup of residual lithium within the cathode itself. Essentially, using these new crystal structures eliminates the space where lithium had been able to accumulate.

This approach reduced residual lithium levels by up to 54% as compared to conventional designs and represents an important step toward the target threshold of residual lithium in commercially available batteries.

Tech Xplore quoted research team leaders Drs. Wooyoung Jin and Hyungyeon Cha, who said: "This study marks the first in-depth analysis to move beyond surface-level approaches and examine residual Li issues within the internal structure of cathode particles. It represents a critical turning point in understanding the structural stability and performance degradation mechanisms of high-Ni cathodes.

"We believe these insights, when applied to cathode material design and processing, will play a significant role in advancing the development and commercialization of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries."

It's an exciting development for current and future EV owners, who will be able to unlock even longer battery range with more powerful batteries; this will enable them to travel farther and save even more money with less frequent charging.

