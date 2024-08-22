Researchers achieve breakthrough that could revolutionize lithium batteries: 'Opens doors for new battery chemistries'

It's all part of the effort to develop inexpensive, reliable batteries that can expedite the electrification of our transportation and energy systems.

Battery scientists from the University of Hong Kong have been analyzing power-pack chemistry that can function in non-typical settings — around hot thermal reactors, for example.

But the potential could have an everyday impact for the rest of us, as well. That's because experts think the research might eventually lead to an electric vehicle battery that can charge in a matter of minutes, per a lab report.

Their work has delivered a unique, microcrack-free polymer electrolyte for lithium metal batteries. The innovation provides extended life span, high safety, and the ability to operate at 212 degrees Fahrenheit — the boiling point for water — all according to the Hong Kong summary.

That far surpasses what is "normally" the "acceptable" 140-degree limit ScienceDirect notes for lithium-ion power packs. Operation above that typically leads to "degradation," according to the article.

"We believe this innovation opens doors for new battery chemistries that can revolutionize rechargeable batteries for high-temperature applications, emphasizing safety and longevity," Jingyi Gao, the paper's first author, said in the lab summary.

When batteries operate, ions move between an anode and cathode through a substance called the electrolyte. Pack life spans and safety concerns heighten for standard batteries at high temperatures, per the Hong Kong team.

Solid electrolytes are generally thought by experts to provide safer operation. That's why researchers from Harvard, Porsche, and elsewhere are investing in research to bring the tech mainstream.

In Hong Kong, the scientists developed their polymer electrolyte through a "one-step click reaction." While it sounds simple enough, the chemistry involves "borate anions within the microcrack-free membranes." Importantly, the result is flame resistance, electrochemical stability, and high conductivity.

The electrolyte also helps to prevent the formation of dendrites, metallic structures that grow inside batteries as they operate, causing failures. Eliminating these pesky structures is being studied in other labs, as well.

By parking a gas guzzler, you can also save around $1,500 a year in fuel and maintenance costs, while preventing thousands of pounds of air pollution annually, as noted by the U.S. Energy Department. Tax breaks worth up to $7,500 are making the cleaner rides even more affordable.

In Hong Kong, the high-heat-tolerating power pack maintained nearly 93% capacity, and almost 100% charge efficiency, during 450 cycles at boiling temperatures. The researchers said in the summary that standard lithium batteries with liquid electrolytes usually last less than 10 cycles at high temperatures.

They envision the tech powering medical-device sterilization and subsurface exploration equipment. But the next-gen battery potential could be realized in a much more mainstream way, per the researchers.

"Apart from applications in high-temperature scenarios … This capability could allow electric vehicles to recharge in the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee, marking a significant advancement toward a clean energy future," the research team lead, Professor Dong-Myeong Shin, said in the summary.

