Scientists tackle growing threat that could devastate popular crop — here's how they're fighting it

One of the world's emerging superfoods, quinoa, is getting a boost in its defenses against a disease that can wipe out entire yields of the crop.

A research team led by Agricultural Research Service plant pathologist Anna Testen and colleagues at Washington State University unveiled a new test that will speed up and enhance detection of downy mildew, a key pathogen threatening quinoa. The Plant Disease journal published the team's findings, and the breakthrough quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was announced in a news release.

Quinoa is valued for its nutrient-rich and flavorful combination that makes it perfect as a topper to soups or salads, or an alternative base ingredient for cereal and pasta. However, outbreaks of downy mildew, a fungus-like pathogen, can completely decimate certain quinoa varieties if unnoticed by growers. Per the release, the pathogen "appears as yellow to pinkish lesions on the leaves of infected quinoa plants" that can cause quinoa leaves to take on a cupped appearance and spur malformations like tissue death.

The researchers' new test could be a valuable tool for growers looking to expand quinoa production, and consumers looking to get more of the protein-, fiber- and vitamin-packed seed in their diets. The test detects the downy mildew pathogen's DNA, so long as it's present in the quinoa's seed or leaf sample. A major advance on previous methods is the test's ability to pick up even the most minute traces of downy mildew.

"Quantitative PCR is much more sensitive (meaning, it can detect smaller amounts of DNA) than standard PCR, so there are fewer false negatives," said Testen. The test is also faster and more specific, which should raise the alarm for growers earlier and allow them to test more samples. Earlier treatment can prevent the worst outcomes of a downy mildew infestation.

Another side benefit is that the test will reveal crops that are resistant to downy mildew. Growers can then incorporate those pathogen-resistant genes to new optimized quinoa varieties. Building on that, the test can help ensure that commercial shipments or seeds used for research don't contain the disease. That should help deter reintroducing downy mildew into the mix.

The research team's breakthrough is another exciting development in the fight to create more resilient crops. Whether it's pathogens like downy mildew or the worrisome increase of extreme weather conditions, key crops are facing major challenges. Scientists are hard at work developing new testing to better monitor crops, and engineering crop varieties that better withstand floods, heat waves, cold temperatures and droughts. These efforts could make a big difference in limiting food disruptions and insecurity caused by the growing unpredictability of the changing climate.

Testen was bullish the new test could help quinoa keep up with its growing popularity by combating one of its top threats.

"This tool will also help us track the quinoa downy mildew pathogen in the environment, potentially teaching us more about its epidemiology to improve disease management," she concluded.

