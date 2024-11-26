Scientists make breakthrough discovery that could create weather-resistant crops: 'A crucial step in addressing this issue'

The researchers are helping protect food security while expanding crop yields in areas that don't have ideal climates for growing.

New research offers major insight into cold tolerance in rice crops. According to a recent article published in Phys.org, scientists have determined which gene is responsible for a crop's cold tolerance, opening the door for breeding resilient varieties.

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified a gene called COLD6 as the key contributor to cold tolerance in rice.

According to their findings, the researchers note that the knockout and natural variation of COLD6 in hybrid rice improves cold tolerance. When temperatures decrease, the OSM1 protein physically binds to the COLD6 gene, removing the RGA1 protein and increasing OSM1 levels. This process triggers a response that ultimately enhances the rice's chilling tolerance.

"Cold damage is a major challenge in rice production, and identifying key gene modules in signaling pathways is a crucial step in addressing this issue," senior study author Kang Chong of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, per Phys.org.

When cold temperatures impact rice yields, it impacts food security around the world. Rice is a staple food source in many countries, ensuring food security for over half the globe's population, according to a study published in MDPI.

As dirty energy continues to affect the climate, Cell Press reported that more than 15 million hectares of rice cultivation have already been impacted by changing and chilling temperatures. However, now that researchers have identified the gene associated with cold tolerance, scientists can work on developing rice varieties that can handle colder climates.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

By addressing cold stress in rice at the molecular level, the researchers are helping protect food security while expanding crop yields in areas that aren't the ideal climate for growing rice.

Published in the journal Molecular Cell, the research is not just relevant to rice cold tolerance. It also provides insights into cold tolerance for other crops; however, more studies need to be done.

"By understanding how the COLD6-OSM1 complex works, breeders can potentially develop rice to stabilize yields even under cold damage, which is crucial as global temperatures fluctuate," said Chong, per Phys.org.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.