Video captures 17-foot female Burmese python next to 2 males in startling mating scene

"Look at the difference in the dimensions of the coils. It's insane."

A video of three Burmese pythons is giving viewers an up-close look at just how dramatic nature's size differences can be.

In a TikTok video, professional python hunter thesnakeaholic (@thesnakeaholic) showed a 17-foot female Burmese python beside two males that looked tiny by comparison.

"So we just caught these three pythons mating," he says in the clip, before pointing out the female, estimated at roughly 16 to 17 feet long, and the two males curled around her.

#snake #wildlife #florida #nature ♬ original sound - thesnakeaholic @thesnakeaholic Sexual Dimorphism is a fancy word meaning Males and Females look different within the speices. It's common in snakes, but each species is different. In Burmese Pythons, size is a very prominent difference. Female Burmese Pythons grow DRAMATICALLY larger than the males do, and this is an extreme example. In this case the female was 17ft and the 2 males were 8ft and 11ft. . #python

The most striking part of the comparison is not just the length but the overall scale: head size, body thickness, and even the diameter of the coils. The creator zooms in to show the female's much larger head next to the male's smaller one, then traces the bodies to highlight the size difference.

"Look at the difference in the dimensions of the coils. It's insane."

The caption describes the scene as sexual dimorphism — meaning the sexes differ in appearance. In this case, the difference is extreme.

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"That's crazy," one viewer commented. "I love Pythons."

Burmese pythons are one of the clearest examples of how human activity — especially the exotic pet trade, escapes, and releases — can shape wildlife encounters.

Animals that seem manageable when young may become far too large for unprepared owners. In places where nonnative pythons become established, that can create ripple effects for local ecosystems, pets, and people.

This is especially evident in Florida, where the snakes have wreaked havoc since their appearance. Removal efforts are ongoing and far-reaching, employing other wildlife, hunters like the OP, and even robo-bunnies.

Many tense animal encounters are linked, at least in part, to human-driven changes. Videos like this can be helpful when they come from educators who explain what viewers are seeing instead of simply chasing shock value. Better public understanding of wildlife can make encounters safer for both animals and humans.

If you ever come across a large snake, the best move is not to approach, handle, or try to separate it from other animals. Keep your distance, keep children and pets away, and contact local wildlife officials or a licensed professional if the animal is in a residential area or appears to pose a risk.

For would-be reptile owners, supporting rescue and rehoming networks — and never releasing pets into the wild — can help prevent the kinds of human-caused problems that make species like this so difficult to manage later.

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