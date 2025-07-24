Experts deploy robot bunnies to lure snakes taking over the Everglades: 'It could be a bit of a game changer'

They are keeping the robots' locations quiet so that people don't tamper with them.

Scientists have developed 40 robot bunnies to help remove invasive pythons in South Florida.

The mechanical rabbits mimic the pythons' real prey and are a targeted approach to preserve the Florida Everglades ecosystem.

As USA Today reported, these fake bunnies are the latest effort to control Burmese pythons terrorizing the Everglades. The bunnies are equipped with motors and heaters to resemble the movements and temperatures of real rabbits in the wild.

Studies have revealed that pythons are attracted to live rabbits, which helps researchers collect them once they are lured in. However, using robotic rabbits is more humane and requires less labor to care for them.

This technological development has the potential to help conservationists curb the pythons' population and protect the local ecosystem they have invaded.

Burmese pythons are an issue in Florida because they aren't native to the region and have contributed to population declines of many other animals. Raccoons, bobcats, foxes, opossums, and marsh and cottontail rabbit populations have suffered because of the pythons.

Even worse, the pythons have been migrating further north as temperatures continue to warm with our steadily changing climate.

Florida officials have tried various solutions to control the pythons, including the use of near-infrared cameras and traps. There is also an annual hunting challenge that encourages people to capture and kill the pythons for cash rewards.

The robotic bunny project adds to this python removal momentum and gives conservationists hope that the invasive species can be controlled. Experts believe that fake bunnies can entice pythons to emerge from their hiding places without requiring proactive search.

"It could be a bit of a game changer," said district invasive animal biologist Mike Kirkland.

In other areas, robotic dogs have been effective in controlling invasive fire ants. Robots can also help manage insect populations and pollinate crops in the absence of dwindling bee colonies.

At your own home, you can help prevent the spread of invasive species by rewilding your yard with native plants that support the local ecosystem. You can also participate in community efforts to manage invasive species that impact your local area.

In South Florida, ecology experts have already placed robo-bunnies in various areas for testing. They are keeping the robots' locations quiet so that people don't tamper with them.

Looking ahead, they plan to add realistic, bunny-like scents to the fake animals to deceive the snakes further. Florida state officials remain open to new ideas and experimentation in all possible ways to eradicate pythons from the region.

