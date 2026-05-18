Florida prepares next massive python hunt as Everglades invasion worsens

The annual 10-day conservation competition is focused on removing invasive Burmese pythons from public lands in South Florida.

Florida's effort to protect one of the nation's most important ecosystems is about to get another boost.

According to WFTV, state wildlife officials are preparing to announce the timing for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge, the annual 10-day conservation competition focused on removing invasive Burmese pythons from public lands in South Florida.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 19, and it will be made at the S-356 Pump Station off U.S. Highway 41, just west of Krome Avenue in Homestead.

The event will be hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission together with the South Florida Water Management District and other partners, underscoring that the state's response to the Everglades python problem remains a major conservation priority.

For wildlife and for the communities that depend on a healthy Everglades ecosystem, the event will be hugely beneficial.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida and pose a serious threat to native wildlife across the Everglades. Because the snakes have few natural predators in the region, their populations have expanded rapidly over the years, contributing to steep declines in some native mammal populations.

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Removing them from the wild helps reduce pressure on native species while supporting the long-term health of the Greater Everglades, a landscape central to South Florida's environment, economy, and water systems.

A stronger Everglades is a boost for residents in more immediate ways as well. Healthy wetlands help support outdoor recreation, fishing, tourism, and the broader ecological systems that millions of Florida residents rely on every day. The Everglades also plays a crucial role in water storage and filtration, making ecosystem protection important for both environmental and human health.

Events such as the Florida Python Challenge also make conservation more visible to the public. Invasive species management can often feel abstract or highly technical, but the annual competition gives residents and visitors a more direct connection to the work being done to protect Florida's natural spaces.

By turning python removal into a coordinated public challenge, state officials are encouraging more people to learn about invasive species, habitat protection, and responsible environmental stewardship.

That educational component is important because invasive species remain one of the biggest threats to biodiversity worldwide.

The upcoming announcement will reveal when the 2026 competition will take place, but the mission behind the challenge is already clear: reduce pressure on the Everglades and give native wildlife a better chance to recover.

For those interested in participating or following the event, officials said additional information will be available through the Florida Python Challenge website.

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