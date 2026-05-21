Owner receives warnings after pet python lays eggs: 'Be prepared for possible complications'

"There's a lot more that goes into hatching than just putting eggs in an incubator."

A pet owner returning home from two weeks away had to learn about incubation quickly after discovering their ball python had laid three eggs.

In r/BallPython on Reddit, the original poster said they found the eggs beneath their piebald ball python after their friend, who had been checking on the snake, didn't notice the eggs because the python hadn't moved.

The owner said the eggs appeared to show veins but also described them as "weird and lumpy." With few supplies on hand, they placed the eggs in a chicken egg incubator and asked whether that setup would work.

They shared an image of the eggs in the incubator and another of the eggs in the snake's enclosure.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters wondering if baby snakes could be on the way. The owner replied that they had gotten her as an adult the previous November, so previous fertilization was a possibility.

Other believed the eggs were likely infertile "slugs." Someone else had a different theory, though: They thought that if the eggs were produced through parthenogenesis, a rare form of asexual reproduction, any hatchlings could face serious health problems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

While this pet owner seemed excited about the possibility of baby snakes, some people become unwilling or unable to care for unexpected additions, and this can be a massive problem if they release them into the wild.

When people introduce exotic animals to new environments, ecosystems can quickly become unbalanced. Take the Everglades in Florida, for instance, which is trying to manage its Burmese pythons. According to the U.S. Forest Service, these animals can cost the U.S. at least hundreds of millions of dollars a year to manage.

"There are an excessive amount of ball pythons produced every year, to the point that they are being found abandoned outdoors," one commenter warned. "If these are partho eggs, the hatchlings may not very healthy."

In another comment thread, the OP explained, "I candled them and they've got good veins some how so I think I'm gonna keep incubating and cross my fingers."

Still, some members of ball python community was reticent about the OP's decision to give it a go.

"Just be prepared for possible complications," one person warned.

Another commenter urged, "Freeze and toss them."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.