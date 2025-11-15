Porsche unveils next-gen EV model with impressive performance: 'I love it'

"It tends to be the sweet spot."

The 2026 Porsche Macan EV GTS is finally here, offering fast charging and a sporty trim for a gas-free luxury driving experience.

The new Gran Turismo Sport model of Porsche's signature compact SUV boasts 509 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, as Electrek reported.

Its battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes, allowing drivers to power up in the amount of time it takes to grab a bite to eat. It also boasts a range of 568 kilometers, or 364 miles.

The high-performance vehicle proves that there is an electric car for every driver, from affordability-minded commuters to sports car enthusiasts. And while the initial investment in a Porsche is hefty, those who switch from gas to electric will save time and money on fuel costs and routine maintenance. They will also contribute to cleaner, more peaceful neighborhoods, since EVs have quieter drivetrains and produce no tailpipe pollution.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

It's true that EVs can contribute to pollution when they draw their energy from power grids that rely on dirty fuels — all the more reason to consider installing solar panels, which generate renewable energy while bringing power costs down to nearly $0. EnergySage offers a tool to compare quotes from vetted local solar panel installers, helping you save up to $10,000.

Plus, by investing in an at-home EV charging port, homeowners can save hundreds of dollars annually that they might otherwise spend at public charging stations. People who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers at home can get free, instant installation estimates from Qmerit.

Porsche enthusiasts are raving about the existing Macan Electric models, and some can't wait to upgrade.

"I've got the Macan 4 Electric and I love it," one commenter on Electrek wrote, adding that they were tempted by the new GTS model.

"GTS has always occupied a special place in Porsche's model line," they continued. "It tends to be the sweet spot between everyday livability and grand touring comfort versus the all out, sometimes not ideal to live with on a daily basis, power and driving dynamics of the Turbo."

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.