Mercedes-Benz to revolutionize its vehicles with new feature: 'This could be a very big deal'

Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz is teasing drivers with a new electric option for its entry-level car, combining style, function, and cleaner energy.

Electrek reported that the company recently showcased a production-spec model at an event in France, with a streamlined silhouette and new headlight design. It also noted the car, which was shown with a wild camouflage pattern, had been spotted being test-driven in a few places in anticipation of its release of the 2026 model.

But more important than its sleek look, Mercedes expects the vehicle to reach over 466 miles of driving range, with an 800-volt platform that enables fast charging (up to 248 miles) in 15 minutes. It was also noted the company claimed the electric vehicle would have an energy consumption of about 5.2 miles per kilowatt-hour.

Those numbers put it in major competition with the base Tesla Long Range RWD Model 3, which has a range of 363 miles. However, the Mercedes model is expected to cost around $50,000 compared to Tesla's $42,490.

While the up-front cost for many EVs is higher than a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, the long-term savings on maintenance and fuel do add up. Consumer Reports noted those costs are cut by 50 percent, with the ultimate number on fuel savings depending on how often you drive and fill up. Recently one Tesla owner shared they drove a 2018 Model 3 Long Range with over 132,000 miles on it for a year, traveling 16,000 miles in that time, and spent only $375 to power it. There are also tax rebates available to qualified vehicles, which you can learn more about with The Cool Down's Guide to buying an EV.

The monetary savings also go hand in hand with the benefits to the environment. Not relying on fossil fuels and eliminating pollution from car exhaust, EVs help lead the way to a greener future for everyone.

People in the comments of Electrek's reporting were curious about the new model, particularly the range proposed by Mercedes.

"If the real world range ends up being over 400 miles EPA on even the AWD model and it's priced reasonably (for a MB), the charging specs are top notch as announced, and it doesn't ride poorly or have problems upon launch, this could be a very big deal for Mercedes," one person wrote.

They added: "I'm very hopeful these new entry level Mercedes EVs will force the rest of the market to make efficiency, rapid charging, and seriously long distance real world range the cornerstone of more affordable EV efforts."

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.