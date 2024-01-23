Volkswagen previews interior of affordable new EV concept: ‘They’ll sell a ton of them if they can deliver’

“We have a responsibility to bring the right products at the right price onto the market.”

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed some images of its newest concept car — an electric vehicle that, if it does come to fruition, will be among the most affordable EVs on the market.

The Volkswagen ID 2all will be priced at around $27,000. In addition to the low price, its selling points include ample storage space, 12-inch infotainment and 11-inch display screens, and a 280-mile range.

When walking through some features in the Instagram video, head of design Andreas Mindt and his colleague Darius noted that the car will have a knob in the center, where you can set different screen modes, including Beetle and Golf. They also showed the new and improved ample trunk space in the car.

The car is one of 10 new electric vehicles that Volkswagen hopes to release in the coming years, as the company is making a significant effort to electrify its inventory by 2026. “We have a responsibility to bring the right products at the right price onto the market,” Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said in November, according to Electrek.

Volkswagen is also providing a fleet of electric vehicles for the Pope.

The need for more affordable EVs is clear if the market is to continue expanding. The rate of EV adoption has slowed considerably recently, suffering from factors such as very expensive inventory, high auto loan rates, and range anxiety among consumers. In addition, changes to the rules around the $7,500 EV tax rebate will make it more difficult to claim one in 2024.

“They’ll sell a ton of them if they can deliver (at a profit) at that price point … This would get us down into (here in the U.S.) higher end Corolla/Civic market price areas…which would be a huge jump from what we have now,” wrote one Electrek commenter.

“The growing demand for EVs has flattened primarily because of the high cost of available models. Demand will ramp up when the price is competitive with ICE and hybrid based vehicles … The new rules for tax rebates in the U.S. (based on where parts and the vehicle are manufactured will not help sales either. A vehicle of all European manufacture gets no rebate at all starting in 2024,” another commenter agreed.

