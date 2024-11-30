Porsche exceeds expectations with long-range battery test for new EV — here's how far it traveled on one charge

If Pittsburgh Steelers players traveled to their next game in Cleveland using a fleet of Porsche Macan Turbo Electrics, they could make the approximately 266-mile round trip with battery power to spare in each vehicle.

That's according to a recent travel test by Out of Spec Reviews that resulted in the beefed-up crossover exceeding the estimated range limit, according to a story by InsideEVs.

Savvy electric vehicle enthusiasts might cite the Tesla Model Y among EVs already boasting a 337-mile-or-greater reach. The Ford Mustang Mach E recently set a record at 569.64 miles on a charge.

What makes the Macan's run unique are sporty extras included in the vehicle and the brisk travel speed of 70 miles per hour maintained during the journey. The driver, identified as Kyle in a YouTube video, documented the ride in a nearly 50-minute clip.









InsideEVs reports that 70-miles-per-hour tests make hitting Environmental Protection Agency range estimates challenging.

And Kyle didn't ease up on the throttle once he got on the highway with the 630-horsepower car, which sports large, optional 22-inch wheels.

The big rubber is less aerodynamic, likely impacting range. Yet, the Macan Turbo was still able to reach 290 miles before the battery died, surpassing the estimated EPA distance by 2 miles, per InsideEVs and Edmunds.

"EVs use a lot more juice when driving at higher speeds for extended periods than they would in mixed driving conditions. Determining how much an EV can drive on one charge while doing the speed limit on the highway is the best way to determine an EV's road-trip worthiness," Andrei Nedelea wrote for InsideEVs.

Out of Spec completes test runs for many EVs, including multiple Macans. Kyle said in the video that the Turbo might perform among the model's worst packages, given the large tires. The team tried to pick a day with decent weather and low wind resistance for the test.

The Porsche is sleek and impressive, with advanced displays on the windshield and other automated features. It also has an aerodynamic design, aiding the battery life.

"How sick is that?" Kyle said as he entered the highway, noting the "head-up display" that appeared inside the high-tech ride.

The test proved that batteries have the juice needed to provide luxury and extras many car buyers seek from their favorite brands while completing longer trips. For the Macan Turbo, that includes a potential top speed of 162 miles per hour.

The Porsche is unsurprisingly pricey at $105,300. But much more affordable options from Tesla, Ford, and other brands are on the market, eligible for up to $7,500 in tax breaks. About $1,500 per year in gas and maintenance costs can be realized each year, as well.

Perhaps of greatest importance is the amount of air pollution that can be reduced by switching. The government estimates that parking a gas-guzzler in favor of an EV can prevent thousands of pounds of lung-troubling fumes a year.

The environmental benefits remain even after considering the impact of building batteries that require hard-to-gather metals from the Earth. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology notes that even the dirtiest of packs provide for cleaner rides than gasoline.

What's more, we annually dig billions of tons more fossil fuels from the ground than the materials needed for batteries, according to Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie. Improved technology and recycling can limit the amount of metals that need to be mined.

As for the Macan Turbo, Kyle's test literally went down to the last power pulse, as the vehicle needed to be pushed the last few feet to a roadside charger.

"We just need the cable to reach," Kyle said right before plugging in.

